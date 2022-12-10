Hate the owners: Slogan baseball caps are turning heads on social media | Fashion

A specter haunts social media: the specter of socially responsible young people wearing slogan baseball caps whose messages are tailored to the moment.

Leading the load is a black 20 cap emblazoned with hateful owners, stitched in white, sold through the left-leaning media organization Novara.

This is closely followed by Pasadena Leisure Clubs Stay Out My Day Off embroidered cap, a phrase that in some ways speaks more broadly of workers’ rights (albeit for 55), and in the same sentiment, a blue cap adorned with I don’t work here Sold by Idea bookshop, a London retailer popular with the fashion left. This cap is also available in white.

All of the anti-capitalist anti-caps, if you will, are selling fast, depending on where they’re stocked. But it was the Hate Landlords hat that captured the mood.

Political haggling has always been a way to express frustration or look at the other side of the coin: hope, says Vicky Spratt, a housing journalist and author of the book Tenants. Having a slogan on a cap that expresses the frustration felt by so many renters today might seem niche, but it’s incredibly universal.

The cap started out as a joke, says Novaras video manager Gary McQuiggin, who came up with the idea. It snowballed into something much more charged, he says, because it taps into a sense of exasperation that many tenants feel, where your material circumstances are declining, the country itself is declining, and it there’s this person you give a huge chunk of your salary to and in many cases they don’t do much to earn it.

Spratt agrees, likening the disparity between wages and rent to the Sisyphean experience of rolling a boulder up a hill only to see it roll back down.

Slogan t-shirts have been an expression of wearer values ​​for years. First popularized in the late 1960s by Mr Freedom, who sold Donald Duck Disney T-shirts on Kings Road in London, it was Vivienne Westwood in the 1970s and Katharine Hamnett in the 1980s who gave their a more political bent. An image of Hamnett meeting Margaret Thatcher in a 58% Dont Want Pershing t-shirt, referencing US nuclear missiles, featured in newspapers and magazines around the world. The choice of clothing designers marked a historic moment that might otherwise have been forgotten.

As long as there have been revolutionary politics, there have been revolutionary images. The Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament logo lent itself perfectly to clothing, and the Che Guevara t-shirt became so ubiquitous that it was almost entirely stripped of its political significance.

The choice of the cap, so closely associated with streetwear, is the logical continuation of the wear slogan. Baseball caps are fun, but they’re also functional, says Spratt. Wearing something isn’t just about fashion, it’s a reflection of the situation.

Neither McQuiggin nor Spratt thinks slogan caps have the power to change the situation. The irony of spending money on an anti-capitalist movement is not lost on Spratt. For one, you need 20 in the first place, she says. But it’s not just about selling something, it’s about taking a mood, making it easy to access, and putting it into action to raise awareness. Sometimes all you need is a little catharsis and that’s it, said McQuiggin.

With a looming recession, many organizations have had to diversify their sources of income. Profits from the caps go to journalism in Novaras, a much-needed boon at a time when traditional media revenue streams are in decline.

But with just over two weeks until Christmas, if you’re still on the hunt for a gift for the all-sharing mate in your life, you better act fast. There are only a handful left but they will all be sold out before Christmas, says McQuiggin. For what it’s worth, the Marx shirt and literally communist t-shirts are also very popular.