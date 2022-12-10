Top Fashion Stories of the Week: December 9

This week, fashion offered a slew of exciting collaborations and a number of direction changes. At the top, Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli stepped down as co-CEOs of the Prada Group, and Steve Rendle officially stepped down as CEOs of Vans, Supreme and The North Face parent company VF Corporation. In another area, Gucci offered something to look forward to, revealing that it will hold its Cruise 2024 show in South Korea in May next year. And on the collaboration front, Dickies has partnered with Gucci Vault, and Denim Tears has sparked conversations with two joint collections, one with Stssy and the other with Dior.

Below, Hypebeast has rounded up the best fashion stories of the week so you can stay up to date on industry trends.

Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli stepped down as co-CEOs of the Prada Group on Thursday.

fashion company reported that the group of luxury fashion houses is proposing Andrea Guerra, former CEO of Luxottica and director of hospitality LVMH, for the executive position. Guerra’s appointment would be confirmed in January 2023 at a board meeting. The Prada Group is also looking to appoint a new CEO for its flagship Prada imprint, with signs pointing to Americas CEO of LVMH’s Christian Dior Couture division, Gianfranco d’Attis.

Rest assured, Ms. Prada will remain Creative Director of Miu Miu and Co-Creative Director of Prada alongside Raf Simons.

Gucci has revealed it will be taking its Cruise 2024 show to South Korea.

The exact location has yet to be announced, but the show itself will celebrate the brand’s 25th anniversary in South Korea. Gucci first landed in the country in 1998, when the brand opened its flagship store in Seoul.

Last month, Gucci planned to hold its repeat show in Seoul, but due to the tragic crowd rush that occurred on Halloween, the brand canceled the presentation and pledged to donate instead. three years to restore and preserve Gyeongbokgung Palace.

Gucci’s Cruise 2024 show kicks off May 15.

Steve Rendle has officially stepped down as CEO of parent company Vans, Supreme, Timberland and The North Face, VF Corporation.

According to aPress release, VF Corporation will begin a CEO transition while Rendle retires as Chairman, President and CEO. Benno Dorer has been named interim President and CEO, effective immediately. Meanwhile, Richard Carucci, who has been a director of the board since 2009, will become the interim chairman of the board.

In a statement, Dorer said: The board thanks Steve for his many contributions and leadership during his nearly six years as CEO and nearly 25 years at VF. Steve’s commitment to business, his passion for building strong brands and a focus on culture has helped VF evolve our portfolio of strong active lifestyle brands and establish VF as a company to determined vocation. We wish Steve good luck in his future endeavours.

VF Corporation is actively seeking a CEO to replace Rendle.

As fast fashion continues to drive trends with inexpensive clothing, controversial Chinese brand Shein has been named the world’s most popular brand of 2022.

The brand, founded in 2008, was also named the most searched clothing brand on Google in 133 countries around the world. For context, the brand earned $10 billion in 2020, while competitors ASOS and Boohoo earned $4.4 billion and $2.4 billion respectively in the same year. Today, Shein is valued at $100 billion, making it the largest digital fashion company in the world, according toEuromonitor.

Shein is known for his series of controversies. On several occasions, the label has blatantly stolen design concepts from independent designers. If that wasn’t enough, the brand also maintains unsuitable working conditions in China, putting employees to the test. 75 hour shifts with very little free time and failed to pay its employees properly.

Fear of God founder and designer Jerry Lorenzo gave an update on his brand’s adidas partnership.

Following the unveiling of the adidas Basketball Remember the Why campaign last week, the Fear of God Instagram account shared a statement noting that the upcoming drop is not affiliated with the aforementioned partnership. The statement confirms that the collaboration will focus more broadly on the Fear of God Athletics line.

Jerry Lorenzo and Fear of God are neither involved nor connected with the adidas Basketball Remember The Why campaign and collection launched this holiday season. The partnership between adidas and Jerry Lorenzo has evolved over the past two years to focus on the creation and development of Fear of God Athletics. With the intention of maximizing the opportunity with Fear of God Athletics, this unobstructed focal point will provide Fear of God and adidas with the capability to deliver an uncompromising and unprecedented vision of performance that is destined to transcend both sport and fashion. Both houses look forward to sharing more in the first half of 2023 and remain excited about the vision of our collective partnership.

Following a partnership with OUR LEGACY that included apparel collaborations in 2021 and earlier this year, Denim TearsandStssy have come together for an additional apparel collection.

Stadnouts includes a matching denim jacket and pants, which arrive in light and dark washes with Stssy branding and Denim Tears floral designs. There are also cozy knit iterations, one of which features the African American flag on its left sleeve, and a quarter-zip sweater that features “Jamaica Queens” lettering on the front.

The collection is available at the boutique at select Dover street market places and on Stssy’s online store.

Dickies has teamed up with Gucci Vault to create a premium capsule collection of reworked staples.

Inside the collection, Gucci revamped the Eisenhower jacket and 874 pants with luxurious studs. Signature cotton and polyester twill forms the base construction of both silhouettes, but studs elevate the sets with a zigzag pattern in varying sizes. In addition, the collection includes Bermuda shorts and a work shirt, for the more casual.

The collection goes well beyond the typical Dickes price tag, ranging from US$985 to US$7,410. The range is available exclusively through Gucci Safe now.

Dior unveiled the full lookbook of its collaborative range with Tremaine EmorysDenim Tears. The project arrived after several collaborations led by Kim Jones, including those with Eli Russell Linnetz, Shawn Stussy, sacai, KAWS and Daniel Arsham.

Dubbed “Dior Tears,” the range pays homage to black artists and designers, including James Baldwin and jazz trumpeter Miles Davis. Among the designs, the line includes varsity jackets and shirts emblazoned with fuzzy iconography, vests referencing basketball jerseys, and mohair sweaters.

I want to share this moment in time, this beautiful moment in time when black writers, musicians and artists came from America, fled America, and found some level of acceptance in certain European cities and could do respect their art and who they are respected for, Emory said. It wasn’t perfect but it was just a moment, a beautiful moment for black people to have the privilege and the opportunity to escape the terror, the horrors of America, a segregated Jim Crow America . Artists like Miles Davis and writers like James Baldwin found refuge in Paris.