Fashion
Top Fashion Stories of the Week: December 9
This week, fashion offered a slew of exciting collaborations and a number of direction changes. At the top, Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli stepped down as co-CEOs of the Prada Group, and Steve Rendle officially stepped down as CEOs of Vans, Supreme and The North Face parent company VF Corporation. In another area, Gucci offered something to look forward to, revealing that it will hold its Cruise 2024 show in South Korea in May next year. And on the collaboration front, Dickies has partnered with Gucci Vault, and Denim Tears has sparked conversations with two joint collections, one with Stssy and the other with Dior.
Below, Hypebeast has rounded up the best fashion stories of the week so you can stay up to date on industry trends.
Miuccia Prada steps down as CEO of the Prada Group
Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli stepped down as co-CEOs of the Prada Group on Thursday.
fashion company reported that the group of luxury fashion houses is proposing Andrea Guerra, former CEO of Luxottica and director of hospitality LVMH, for the executive position. Guerra’s appointment would be confirmed in January 2023 at a board meeting. The Prada Group is also looking to appoint a new CEO for its flagship Prada imprint, with signs pointing to Americas CEO of LVMH’s Christian Dior Couture division, Gianfranco d’Attis.
Rest assured, Ms. Prada will remain Creative Director of Miu Miu and Co-Creative Director of Prada alongside Raf Simons.
Gucci has revealed that its Cruise 2024 show will take place in South Korea
Gucci has revealed it will be taking its Cruise 2024 show to South Korea.
The exact location has yet to be announced, but the show itself will celebrate the brand’s 25th anniversary in South Korea. Gucci first landed in the country in 1998, when the brand opened its flagship store in Seoul.
Last month, Gucci planned to hold its repeat show in Seoul, but due to the tragic crowd rush that occurred on Halloween, the brand canceled the presentation and pledged to donate instead. three years to restore and preserve Gyeongbokgung Palace.
Gucci’s Cruise 2024 show kicks off May 15.
Steve Rendle steps down as CEO of VF Corporation, parent company of The North Face and Supreme
Steve Rendle has officially stepped down as CEO of parent company Vans, Supreme, Timberland and The North Face, VF Corporation.
According to aPress release, VF Corporation will begin a CEO transition while Rendle retires as Chairman, President and CEO. Benno Dorer has been named interim President and CEO, effective immediately. Meanwhile, Richard Carucci, who has been a director of the board since 2009, will become the interim chairman of the board.
In a statement, Dorer said: The board thanks Steve for his many contributions and leadership during his nearly six years as CEO and nearly 25 years at VF. Steve’s commitment to business, his passion for building strong brands and a focus on culture has helped VF evolve our portfolio of strong active lifestyle brands and establish VF as a company to determined vocation. We wish Steve good luck in his future endeavours.
VF Corporation is actively seeking a CEO to replace Rendle.
Shein was named the most popular brand in the world
As fast fashion continues to drive trends with inexpensive clothing, controversial Chinese brand Shein has been named the world’s most popular brand of 2022.
The brand, founded in 2008, was also named the most searched clothing brand on Google in 133 countries around the world. For context, the brand earned $10 billion in 2020, while competitors ASOS and Boohoo earned $4.4 billion and $2.4 billion respectively in the same year. Today, Shein is valued at $100 billion, making it the largest digital fashion company in the world, according toEuromonitor.
Shein is known for his series of controversies. On several occasions, the label has blatantly stolen design concepts from independent designers. If that wasn’t enough, the brand also maintains unsuitable working conditions in China, putting employees to the test. 75 hour shifts with very little free time and failed to pay its employees properly.
Jerry Lorenzo has detailed a new direction for Fear of God x adidas
Fear of God founder and designer Jerry Lorenzo gave an update on his brand’s adidas partnership.
Following the unveiling of the adidas Basketball Remember the Why campaign last week, the Fear of God Instagram account shared a statement noting that the upcoming drop is not affiliated with the aforementioned partnership. The statement confirms that the collaboration will focus more broadly on the Fear of God Athletics line.
Jerry Lorenzo and Fear of God are neither involved nor connected with the adidas Basketball Remember The Why campaign and collection launched this holiday season. The partnership between adidas and Jerry Lorenzo has evolved over the past two years to focus on the creation and development of Fear of God Athletics.
With the intention of maximizing the opportunity with Fear of God Athletics, this unobstructed focal point will provide Fear of God and adidas with the capability to deliver an uncompromising and unprecedented vision of performance that is destined to transcend both sport and fashion.
Both houses look forward to sharing more in the first half of 2023 and remain excited about the vision of our collective partnership.
Denim Tears reconnected with Stssy for another clothing collection
Following a partnership with OUR LEGACY that included apparel collaborations in 2021 and earlier this year, Denim TearsandStssy have come together for an additional apparel collection.
Stadnouts includes a matching denim jacket and pants, which arrive in light and dark washes with Stssy branding and Denim Tears floral designs. There are also cozy knit iterations, one of which features the African American flag on its left sleeve, and a quarter-zip sweater that features “Jamaica Queens” lettering on the front.
The collection is available at the boutique at select Dover street market places and on Stssy’s online store.
Dickies got a luxurious studded makeover from Gucci Vault
Dickies has teamed up with Gucci Vault to create a premium capsule collection of reworked staples.
Inside the collection, Gucci revamped the Eisenhower jacket and 874 pants with luxurious studs. Signature cotton and polyester twill forms the base construction of both silhouettes, but studs elevate the sets with a zigzag pattern in varying sizes. In addition, the collection includes Bermuda shorts and a work shirt, for the more casual.
The collection goes well beyond the typical Dickes price tag, ranging from US$985 to US$7,410. The range is available exclusively through Gucci Safe now.
Dior Launches Fall 2023 “Dior Tears” Campaign Featuring Denim Tears
Dior unveiled the full lookbook of its collaborative range with Tremaine EmorysDenim Tears. The project arrived after several collaborations led by Kim Jones, including those with Eli Russell Linnetz, Shawn Stussy, sacai, KAWS and Daniel Arsham.
Dubbed “Dior Tears,” the range pays homage to black artists and designers, including James Baldwin and jazz trumpeter Miles Davis. Among the designs, the line includes varsity jackets and shirts emblazoned with fuzzy iconography, vests referencing basketball jerseys, and mohair sweaters.
I want to share this moment in time, this beautiful moment in time when black writers, musicians and artists came from America, fled America, and found some level of acceptance in certain European cities and could do respect their art and who they are respected for, Emory said. It wasn’t perfect but it was just a moment, a beautiful moment for black people to have the privilege and the opportunity to escape the terror, the horrors of America, a segregated Jim Crow America . Artists like Miles Davis and writers like James Baldwin found refuge in Paris.
|
Sources
2/ https://hypebeast.com/2022/12/top-fashion-news-miuccia-prada-steve-rendle-vf-corporation-shein-jerry-lorenzo-denim-tears
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Top Fashion Stories of the Week: December 9
- Gujarat Titans Hold Player Trials at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
- Xi Jinping promotes Middle East energy and security ties at Saudi summits
- “You have to pretend to be happy while having a shitty life”
- How to find The Earthquake TM in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet (TM149)
- Preview/Lines #30: Quinn on why he starts Makiniemi
- I never called the former boss of COAS Gen Bajwa: Imran Khan
- Mint Museum Uptown pays homage to fashion history with ‘magical installation’ | WFAE 90.7
- Twitter Files 3.0 reveals how Donald Trump was misrepresented by the Supreme Court of Moderation
- US cuts SDF militia allowances by $18m – Middle East Monitor
- Boris Johnson says Putin must fall forever
- Britain’s coldest December night in 10 years