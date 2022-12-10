Fashion
Ava Max sizzles in a daring sequin dress before the Jingle Ball show in New York
Red hot! Ava Max sizzles in a daring sequin dress before taking the stage at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2022 concert in NYC
Ava Max shone in the flesh in a skimpy red dress before taking the stage at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball concert in New York on Friday night.
The 28-year-old singer-songwriter walked the red carpet in the sexy scarlet gown which had a daring cutout just below her bust on one side.
He clung tightly to her fit physique as she posed for photographers.
Red hot! Ava Max flashed in the flesh in a skimpy red dress before taking the stage at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball concert in New York on Friday night
She matched the dress with her vibrant lipstick and she stood on a pair of black high heels.
Her dyed blonde hair was parted in the middle and fell in sleek locks down her back.
The Salt singer changed into a sparkling bodysuit covered in countless silver gemstones.
Peekaboo: The 28-year-old singer-songwriter walked the red carpet in the sexy scarlet gown which had a daring cutout just below her bust on one side
Next look:The Salt singer transformed into a sparkling bodysuit covered in countless silver gems
Similar to the legs, the one-piece bust had a large concentration of rhinestones at the top of the cups.
The rest of the bodice, as well as the sleeves were made of a transparent white fabric with cutouts on the sides.
She paraded in very high black vinyl boots.
Details: Similar to the legs, the bust of the one-piece had a large concentration of rhinestones at the top of the cups. The rest of the bodice, as well as the sleeves were made of a transparent white fabric with cutouts on the sides
Groove: The pop star showcased her killer dance moves while encouraging the audience to sing along
To match her dazzling stage look, Ava opted for silver eyeshadow paired with classic black eyeliner and a red lip.
The pop star showcased her killer dance moves while encouraging the audience to sing along.
She was accompanied by a team of dancers dressed in shiny silver leotard dresses.
In an instant, her dancers stood behind her and waved their arms up and down behind her, giving the illusion that she had multiple arms.
Ava’s team: she was accompanied by a team of dancers dressed in shiny silver leotard dresses
Illusion: At one point, her dancers stood behind her and waved their arms up and down behind her, giving the illusion that she had multiple arms.
Promoting the upcoming album: Max’s performance at the event comes less than two months before the release of his second studio album, Diamonds & Dancefloors
Beloved Event: iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is an “annual holiday concert featuring the year’s top artists performing their #1 hits”
At another point, the dancers stood a few feet away and leaned their bodies closer, bowing at the waist.
Max’s performance at the event comes less than two months before the release of his second studio album, Diamonds & Dancefloors.
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is an “annual holiday concert featuring the year’s top artists performing their #1 hits.”
Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, AJR, Demi Lovato and the Backstreet Boys all performed at the Friday night show.
One of many acts: Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, AJR, Demi Lovato and the Backstreet Boys all performed on the Friday night show
Advertising
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11523381/Ava-Max-sizzles-daring-sequin-dress-Jingle-Ball-performance-NYC.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Youngest Indian to complete a Masters Degree –
- Ava Max sizzles in a daring sequin dress before the Jingle Ball show in New York
- Online Multiplayer – How Gang Networks Work – Dragon Quest Treasures Wiki Guide
- Google Chrome Gets Passkey Support, Signing In To Websites And More Easier
- Riot sues NetEase over Valorant ‘copy’, Hyper Front
- Belarus to allow transit of Ukrainian grain without preconditions: UN
- Books: A fascinating behind-the-scenes look at Boris Johnson’s downfall
- Tennis legend in conversation about surprise performance ASB Classic
- Saudi Arabia does not believe in choice between one partner and another: FM
- Central Java Regional Police use drones ahead of the wedding reception of President Joko Widodo’s son, Kaesang-Erina
- New video shows what Brittney Griner endured inside a Russian penal colony
- Nanded earthquake: | Nanded earthquake: