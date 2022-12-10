Ava Max sizzles in a daring sequin dress before the Jingle Ball show in New York

Ava Max shone in the flesh in a skimpy red dress before taking the stage at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball concert in New York on Friday night.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter walked the red carpet in the sexy scarlet gown which had a daring cutout just below her bust on one side.

He clung tightly to her fit physique as she posed for photographers.

She matched the dress with her vibrant lipstick and she stood on a pair of black high heels.

Her dyed blonde hair was parted in the middle and fell in sleek locks down her back.

The Salt singer changed into a sparkling bodysuit covered in countless silver gemstones.

Similar to the legs, the one-piece bust had a large concentration of rhinestones at the top of the cups.

The rest of the bodice, as well as the sleeves were made of a transparent white fabric with cutouts on the sides.

She paraded in very high black vinyl boots.

To match her dazzling stage look, Ava opted for silver eyeshadow paired with classic black eyeliner and a red lip.

The pop star showcased her killer dance moves while encouraging the audience to sing along.

She was accompanied by a team of dancers dressed in shiny silver leotard dresses.

In an instant, her dancers stood behind her and waved their arms up and down behind her, giving the illusion that she had multiple arms.

At another point, the dancers stood a few feet away and leaned their bodies closer, bowing at the waist.

Max’s performance at the event comes less than two months before the release of his second studio album, Diamonds & Dancefloors.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is an “annual holiday concert featuring the year’s top artists performing their #1 hits.”

Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, AJR, Demi Lovato and the Backstreet Boys all performed at the Friday night show.