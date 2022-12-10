Mainstream fashion doesn’t need to be landfilled if you choose your clothes wisely | Jess CartnerMorley

Mhis favorite black pants came from Jigsaw almost five years ago. I can date them because I was going to the cinema to see the Frances McDormand film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which I remember because I left the bag that contained them under my seat at the cinema and I had to jump off the bus and run back and Google tells me the movie came out in January 2018. I think they cost around 60.

I paid less than that for the ivory silk shirt I’m wearing with them today, which I bought at Marks & Spencer in 2016 in a collection curated by Alexa Chung. My leather belt is from Gap and may be older than either of my children, one of whom is in college.

A model wears a Debenhams outfit and Russell & Bromley shoes in 1989. Photography: Mark Richards/ANL/REX/Shutterstock

There’s nothing unusual about this outfit, except that we’ve come to think of high-street clothing as a pending dump. It is estimated that the average garment is worn only 10 times before eliminationaccording to The pulse of the fashion industry report for 2018 by the Global Fashion Agenda and the Boston Consulting Group. Research by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation suggested that the average wear-to-disposal count was lowest in the United States, then China, followed by Europe, then the rest of the world. The exact numbers are, for obvious reasons, hard to pin down, but what is clear is that the number of times a piece is worn has decreased by approximately 36% over the past 15 years.

These shocking statistics rightly highlight a pressing problem, but they don’t tell the whole story. Telling only the stories of clothes that end up in the trash can create the impression that mainstream fashion is inevitably disposable. If we shrug our shoulders and accept the idea that only expensive designer clothes are made to last, we normalize treating street fashion as the only option on the vast majority of budgets as a disposable option.

But there is another story, the one that is illustrated by a search in my wardrobe, where designer clothes and those of the high street rub shoulders. The beaded chiffon Dior dress I bought leaving Bicester Village for my 40se the birthday bash is between a Kate Moss for Topshop 2014 number with an off-the-shoulder ostrich feather trim and the & Other Stories LBD with a deep strip of faux fur at the hem that people on parties of fashion suppose to be Prada.

My shoe cabinet contains Choos and Manolos, but for the Fashion Awards last week I opted, as I very often do, for the classic black patent leather courts from Russell & Bromley, which I have since always and which are reliably comfortable.

It’s not just me. Lucinda Chambers, founder of e-commerce site Collagerie, has an archive of designer names accumulated over 25 years as Vogue’s fashion editor, but also a Mango handbag that I take care of like it’s my first. child.

A quick poll of friends and colleagues reveals prized treasures on the high streets: a crimson wool double-breasted coat from H&M, nearly a decade old but like new; a Jil Sander blazer for Uniqlo that’s as fitted, and now as irreplaceable, as the tailoring. A timeless cropped tuxedo jacket purchased from the late Dorothy Perkins. My sister often wears a pink and black graffiti print Tammy Girl dress that our mother bought in the 1980s.

The opening day of the first UK branch of Uniqlos, on Brompton Road, London, in 2001. Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

Finding high-end pieces that last is knowing how to shop. Price wars in the fast fashion space have lowered production standards, and many garments are neither as well thought out nor as well constructed as they were in the days of St Michael Marks & Spencer, or the golden age of Topshop under Jane Shepherdson, or the early designer collaborations at H&M, when limited editions were produced at minimal cost margin as loss leaders.

But there are still great deals to be found. Buy in store, not online, as hand feeling is the only true way to evaluate fabric. Look at the weight and quality of the closures: flimsy zips or chipped buttons are a red flag of cut corners. A snagged or unfinished seam will sag into a distorted silhouette after a few uses.

Photography: PA

Think about how the piece will age: I never buy clothes with a stripe or print that includes white, because white can’t stay white if washed with other colors. Shopping in a physical store rather than clicking to buy on screen is also a useful filter to remove impulse purchases. If queuing for the locker room takes too much of your effort, that’s a strong sign that you don’t like what’s enough to justify the cost or carbon footprint.

And once discovered, treasures should be treated as such, regardless of where they came from. Delicate silks and satins should be washed in cold water and air dried. evening shoes brought to a good cobbler to replace the heel tips.

Investment dressing isn’t just for the rich. The gems in your closet aren’t the clothes you’ve spent the most on: they’re the pieces you treasure. The price tag attached to your new jacket is meaningless once you cut it down and wear it for the first time. In other words, don’t be a snob. It’s up to you to decide the true value of the clothes in your wardrobes.