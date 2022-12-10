Celine Dion’s Lesser-Known Second Wedding Dress Was Just As Striking As The First



















Celine Dion was a sequin-clad bride for her vow renewal ceremony with husband Ren Anglil in 2000, six years after their first marriage.

All through her 21 years of marriage with husband Rene Angelil, Celine Dion has donned not one but two wedding dresses that steal the show. Although the power of love the singer’s debut princess style dress by Mirella and Steve Gentile is hard to forget, her second outfit for the couple’s vow renewal ceremony is far less well known. Six years after their first ceremony, which took place in the groom’s hometown of Montreal, Celine and René enjoyed a traditional Byzantine Melkite ceremony at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for their second celebration. Loading player… WATCH: Celine Dion’s Style Evolution: From Eurovision to Paris Fashion Week In keeping with the splendor and glamor of the place, Céline – who has been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome — opted for a shimmering metallic dress. The glamorous gold floor-length dress featured long balloon sleeves and an off-the-shoulder neckline, and Celine added gold hoop earrings that were visible with her hair styled in a bun. Rene looked stylish in a white and gold embroidered outfit and the couple opted for matching gold crowns. TRENDING: Celine Dion’s traumatic IVF battle detailed amid shock health diagnosis Celine was photographed in gold glitter for her vow renewal in Vegas Their outfits deviated from the classic white bridal attire and black tuxedo the couple originally donned on December 17, 1994. For their nuptials at Notre Dame Basilica, Celine wore a long-sleeved dress with a fitted waist and a 20 foot train. made of lace and crystals that would have required 1,000 hours of work, according to vogue. She accessorized with a fluffy white jacket over the top to keep her warm in the winter, and a striking headdress covered in 2,000 Swarovski crystals, which should have been sewn into her hair. Meanwhile, Rene looked dapper in a black suit with a white silk tie. The singer wore a Mirella and Steve Gentile wedding dress in 1994 The pair met when the My Heart Will Go On singer was just 12 and René, then 38, became her manager. The two had a very close working relationship that eventually turned into a romance when Celine turned 19. They secretly got engaged in 1991, which Celine said was “very difficult” for her mother who considered Rene “not responsible”. The HuffPost reported. After their marriage, the couple welcomed three children: René Charles and twins, Nelson and Eddy. However, Rene was diagnosed with throat cancer in 1999, and although he beat the disease in 2000 – when they celebrated their vow renewal – he returned in 2013 and sadly passed away three years later. FIND OUT NOW: Queen Elizabeth II ‘very keen’ to give Meghan Markle secret marriage mentorship Planning your wedding? Sign up for the HELLO Bride Guide newsletter!

