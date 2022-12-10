Kate Middleton surprises in the most dazzling dress of all for a new photo











December 10, 2022 – 11:29 GMT





Katherine Thomas



The Princess of Wales looked stunning in a Needle and Thread dress in a teaser photo released by Kensington Palace ahead of her annual Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, December 15.



The Princess of Wales looked stunning in a beautiful teaser image from her annual Christmas Carol concert released by Kensington Palace on Saturday.

Prince WilliamThe ‘s wife surprised royal fans by recycling her cherry red Needle and Thread ‘Aurora Ballerina Gown’ dress for a special glimpse of her Together at Christmas event, which will air on ITV this Christmas Eve. With a shimmering ruby ​​hue, sequin covered exterior, long sleeves, scoop neckline, ankle length cut and floral theme, the number makes an ideal party dress.

Princess Kate wore her famous ‘Aurora’ dress for attend a reception at Buckingham Palace alongside Prince William, and royal fans have been obsessed with it ever since.

For the festive new photo, Kate accessorized her Soru jewelry “Ruby & Gold Drop Earrings.” To complete her winter-ready look, the royal wore her silky chocolate locks loose in cascading curls with an off-center parting.

A primed makeup look featuring a flawless complexion, a defined brow and a hint of cherry pink lipstick highlighted her naturally defined features.

Princess Kate redid her dazzling Needle & Thread dress

The look was a hit with royal fans, who all agreed it was one of her best looks to date. One enthused: “One of my favourites! So glad she rehearsed,” while a second said, “So glad to see this dress again, it’s perfect for the occasion! A third commented, “Love this dress!!! One of my favorites.”

The choice to wear the sparkly dress again follows her appearance at the Earthshot Prizes, where the eco-conscious mum-of-three opted for £79 rented dress.

Do you like Princess Kate’s trendy dress? You’re in luck as the gorgeous Christmas issue is still in stock – but should sell out fast.

The celebratory song service will be held on Thursday, December 15 and will honor the values Queen Elizabeth II demonstrated throughout his life.

Members of the Royal Family will be among those present, alongside guests ranging from those involved in grassroots community projects, charity workers and volunteers, to emergency responders and armed forces personnel.

Last year’s event saw Princess Kate in Catherine Walker

Royal fans will be eagerly awaiting Kate’s beautifully festive look for this year’s Christmas carol concert following her stunning display at last year’s event.

Joined by her husband Prince William, Kate looked stunning in a stunning Catherine Walker coat with red buttons and a large bow, perfect for the festive season.

The royal paired the red coat dress with matching red shoes by Gianvito Rossi for a fully coordinated look.

