No. 18 Gonzaga moves up to 7th against Washington 77-60

1 of 7 Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) shoots as he is defended by Washington forward Keion Brooks (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 , in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) For the most part, Gonzaga has embraced a non-conference schedule that includes a significant number of his Pacific Northwest rivals, with one exception.

And in its recent history, the game against Washington has been completely one-sided toward the Bulldogs, including Friday night.

Drew Timme scored 22 points, Julian Strawther added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 18 Gonzaga pulled out in the second half to beat Washington 77-60.

Meeting for the first time since 2019 with games canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bulldogs (7-3) won their seventh in a row against the Huskies. Dating back to 1998, Gonzaga has won 14 of the last 15 games in the series.

Every game we play against each other, it’s just super competitive, said Gonzagas Anton Watson. I’m glad we got the W.

The Huskies’ competitiveness against the Bulldogs is up for debate. During Gonzagas’ seven-game winning streak, the game was only decided twice by 10 points or less.

I think if you look at the rest of the country, they went here and everyone else went here. They created that and that’s why they’re one of the best teams in the country and that’s what you try to be,” Washington coach Mike Hopkins said.

Gonzaga extended the longest home winning streak in the nation to 70 games, the longest since Arizona won 71 at home from 1987-1992. The Bulldogs will have a chance to tie that mark next Monday against the northern Illinois.

Timme dominated on the inside, taking advantage of Washington’s front court fouls. Timme made 8 of 13 shots and Gonzaga held a 44-32 advantage on points in the paint. Strawther found himself scoring several times in the lane, but also hit a pair of 3-pointers that sparked a second-half push for the Bulldogs.

Gonzaga started the game missing nine of his first 10 shots, but ended up shooting 52% for the game.

I thought once we settled against their zone, we could somehow get a few shots on our terms, said Gonzaga coach Mark Few, who had no voice afterward. And then I thought all night that we did a really, really good job defending.

Keion Brooks Jr. led Washington (7-3) with 14 points but was hampered by major fouls. Brooks committed three fouls in the first half and was whistled for his fourth 14 minutes from time.

PJ Fuller II added 13 points and Cole Bajema had 12 for Washington.

They’re a great offensive team and they go through those goal rushes, Hopkins said. We talked a lot about insurance that we felt like when we had a lead we turned it around a little too much and were too careless with the ball. On the road, you can’t do that.

Gonzaga led by 10 at halftime, but the lead was 42-35 after Braxton Meahs’ dunk with 16:15 to go. Gonzaga scored 15 of the next 19 points to extend the lead to 18. Strawther started the run with his two 3-pointers and Timme scored the final five. Washington never got closer the rest of the way.

We know when they race they race great races and we just have to stay calm, but they’ve done a hell of a job to keep racing,” Fuller said.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies lost their 11th straight game to teams ranked in the AP Top 25, a clear problem Hopkins couldn’t solve. Hopkins was 4-4 in his first eight games against ranked opponents after arriving in Washington.

Gonzaga: Free throws continue to be a problem for the Bulldogs. Gonzaga was 14 of 21 (67%) at the line. They entered the game 71% from the line.

NEXT

Washington: Hosts Cal Poly Tuesday night.

Gonzaga: Hosts Northern Illinois Monday night.

AP College Basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25