The December fashion news everyone is talking about right now

The beginning of December is always busy for many people, with last-minute work deadlines to finish and holiday shopping to settle. While TZR can’t help you with the first task (sorry!), we can tell you where to buy party favors or provide endless party outfit inspiration for your upcoming events. To make sure you’re covered in the freebie area, drop by to catch up on all the December fashion news that TZR deems important. You can find fashion items to buy for your loved ones via the Chlo x Barbour collaboration, for example, or, if they prefer jewelry, buy something from the Pamela Love x Sophia Roe drop.
In addition to pure consumerist indulgence, take the time to learn about important holiday initiatives from your favorite fashion brands. Like Bottega Veneta, for example, which highlights artisans from around the world this month, or La DoubleJ, which brings a bit of Milanese culture and festivities to a boutique in New York’s Little Italy district. Everyone pulls out all the party stops before the new year arrives.
Keep up to date with all the fashion happenings below and along the way find countless gift ideas too.
Chlo x Barbour Drop A Capsule Collection
Chlo and Barbour, two leading fashion brands, have joined forces to create a capsule collection that will inspire you to shop. The range includes three ready-to-wear styles: the Dany coat and the Dustyn jacket with ruffle details that are a Chlo signature, and the Hadrien cape. Accompanying accessories include the Edith bag, Mallo boots, the combat-style Noua boot, a square silk scarf and a bucket hat.
The partnership marks the first time the British heritage brand has worked with a luxury womenswear house on a collection. And according to a press release, there’s extra special meaning here for creative director Gabriela Hearst Chlos, as her father and stepfather wore Barbour jackets to work on their family’s ranch in Uruguay. You can buy the new drop on matchesfashion.com.
The NMIXXs campaign with Loewe is here
Loewe welcomes K-pop group NMIXX as its new global brand ambassadors with a fun campaign launch. Members Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Jinni, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin wear key pieces like the folded denim boot from the house’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection in their first commercials for the label. You can check out more photos from the NMIXX campaign at loewe.com.
Reforming teams up with Canada Goose
In the past Reformation has collaborated with La Ligne and Cosabella on special collections, and for this month of December they are back with another exciting fashion partnership. The brand has teamed up with Canada Goose for an outerwear collection, which consists of seven pieces that fuse Refs’ signature vintage-inspired aesthetic with the labels’ beloved technical outerwear designs. Canadian. Fans can shop a variety of warm and comfortable reversible parkas, vests and down jackets, all made from recycled plant fibers. Prices range from $195 to $1,595 and you can buy the parts online at thereformation.com Where canadagoose.comin select stores and at the Reformation x Canada Goose pop-up in Aspen until December 31.
The DoubleJ gets into the holiday spirit
Fashion and home goods brand La DoubleJ takes over Caffe Roma in New York to celebrate brand newness Roman Holiday Collection. Not only did La DoubleJ redecorate the entire space with their festive Cherry and Lilium prints, but they also worked with the bakery to create personalized La DoubleJ x Caffe Roma cookies for customers. By the end of the month, you can stop by the store, located at 385 Broome Street, to discover the decor and leave with delicious Italian treats in La DoubleJ printed take-out boxes, of course.
Bottega Veneta highlights an important initiative
For the second consecutive year, Bottega Veneta is teaming up with 14 artisans around the world for the holidays. The initiative, titled Bottega for Bottegas, allows the fashion house to highlight different artisanal products inspired by Italian culture to BV customers, such as a wooden ice cream scoop made in Vermont or a family pasta brand. based in Shanghai. You can see the full list of artisans at bottegaveneta.com and for those in New York this season, head to Bergdorf Goodman as the retailer will have a custom display that pays homage to these small businesses.
Pamela Love and Sophia Roe are launching a jewelry collaboration
Jewelry designer Pamela Love teams up with chef, activist and writer Sophia Roe to design a collection of balls, titled A Closer Look, inspired by Earth’s ecosystems. The duo notably plays on the mushroom motif, as evidenced by the hoop earrings with removable mushroom charms and the wavy rings that wrap around your fingers. Each piece is crafted from recycled sterling silver (a nod to Roes’ favorite material and the coworkers’ shared dedication to sustainability) with a price range of $280-$690. Head to pamelalove.com to add your favorite coins to your virtual payment cart.
MSGM & Cucchi offers a holiday surprise
Fashion brand MSGM taps into the festive spirit of December by teaming up with iconic Milanese patisserie Cucchi on a special project. The collaboration features limited-edition apparel, accessories and lifestyle items as well as panettone enclosed in packaging designed by MSGM. You can easily buy the capsule on shop-msgm.com or in select MSGM flagship stores while panettone will be available on pasticceriacuchi.it and at the Cucchi store.
Longchamp celebrates its Fall 22 collection
On December 8, actors Lana Condor (above) and Alyah Chanelle Scott attended an intimate dinner party hosted by Longchamp in Hollywood Hills. Guests helped the brand celebrate its Fall/Winter 2022 collection and its next generation of handbags like the box trot. The theme of the event was Rendez-Vous Au Sommet, a nod to luxury chalet experiences in the Alps, and attendees enjoyed winter elements like a themed photoshoot that replicated a ski gondola.
Linda Rodin launches denim
Fashion and beauty entrepreneur Linda Rodin is back with a new project: she’s launching her own line of denim called LINDA HOPE this month. The style guru shares on her website that she’s been wearing Levis since she was 5 years old and is a huge fan of anything and everything in denim. Rodin fans can expect his denim pieces to be as unique and impactful as his personal style. The range features extreme flared pants, a fishtail skirt and printed lapel jackets.
