Fashion
How much does it cost to dress like Emily in Paris?
Damn ! Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) must have a lot of credit card debt Emily in Parisconsidering how much she lives beyond her means.
In front of netflix comedies third seasonthe casino comparator NewCasinos.com estimated Emily’s income and expenses and found that the Savoir strategist spends more than $121,000 against her annual salary of $48,000. That means she has to add over $70,000 in credit card debt every year.
Of course, Emily wouldn’t be in the red if she stopped buying fancy clothes. Between her Dolce & Gabbana dress, Hermes bomber jacket, Valentino sunglasses and other expensive clothes, Emily apparently thinks her annual fashion budget is $78,000!
When it comes to our favorite fictional TV shows, sometimes we have to remind ourselves that it’s not real, says a NewCasinos.com spokesperson. Emily in Paris is a show where extravagance is at its core, but it’s interesting how unrealistic Emily’s luxurious life is. The results are a friendly reminder that his lifestyle isn’t exactly one to admire, given that his salary doesn’t cover half of his expenses.
Below, see the researchers’ breakdown of Emily’s expenses, including her cappuccinos and taxi rides.
UTILITIESUtilities per month$190.42200.53Annual cost$2,285.042,406.32RENTMonthly rent for 900 square foot furnished accommodation in an expensive neighborhood$2,6592,800.13Annual cost$31,90833,601.52TRANSPORTATIONNormal rate for 1 km by taxi$1.821, 92Taxi from Emilys apartment to work and back (6km)$10.9211.50Annual cost of taxi rides 5 days a week2,839.202 $989.89MORNING COFFEEappuccino (regular)$3.663.85Annual cost of 5 cappuccinos per week219. $60231.26 EAT OUT 3-course meal for 2 people in a mid-range restaurant$6063.18 Annual cost for 1 person eating twice a week$3,1203,285.59 DRINKSPrice of a cocktail in a downtown club1212.64 $Annual cost of 2 cocktails per week$1,2481,314.24CLOTHINGIsabel Marant dress$1526.811,607.85Valentino sunglasses$269.68283.99Dolce & Gabbana dress$1685.76.23$1.77Dolce & Gabbana dress$1685.76, $23$1.77.761 $775.23Terry Dehavilland Disco Heels$318.29335.18 Magali Pascal Dress 450,72474,64 $Robe orange Self-Portrait380,50400,70 $Blouson aviateur Hermès1637,591 724,51 $Robe Rotate Birger Christensen 582.79$613.72Rianna + Nina kimono1800.00$1,895.54Vassilis Zoulias jacket52000.00$54,759.90Anouki heart dress685.00$721.36 Vassilis Zoulias dress850.00$895.11Barrie blazer2456.39$2,586.76Balmain tweed skirt1729.11$1,820.88Mark Cross bag2880.24$3,033.11Self-Portrait mini dress366. 05$385.48Valentino belt630.95$664.44Prada bag2880.24$3,033.11Maje knitted vest216.74$228.24Giambattista Valli x H&M gown461.81$486.32Clothing total73,967.62$77,893.45TOTALExpenses115,587.46$121,722.26Estimated income45,251.00$47,652.70
Emily in Paris, premiere of season 3, Wednesday December 21, Netflix
