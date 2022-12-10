Paris Hilton exudes elegance in an angelic white dress at a promotional event for a new fragrance

Paris Hilton announced last month the launch of Love Rush, the fragrance she created and wore on her wedding day to husband Carter Reum.

And on Friday, the socialite-turned-entrepreneur, 41, arrived at a Nordstrom Rack store in sunnyRiverside, Calif., to promote the new scent – which is her 29th since 2004.

Photographers and fans snapped photos of Hilton as she showcased her stunning look in an angelic white maxi dress.

Promo fashion: Paris Hilton, 41, passed fans in finery when she attended a launch event for her new fragrance, Love Rush, at the Nordstrom Rack in Riverside, Calif., on Friday

The elegant floor number had floral patterns running from top to bottom that blended with the sheer sheer fabric.

The New York native, who also grew up in Beverly Hills, seemed thrilled with the response from fans, judging by the big smile beaming across her face.

Amid all the attention outside in a parking lot, Hilton made sure to stop and strike some of her trademark poses.

In an added touch of style, the dress had a diamond trim along the plunging neckline and around the bodice.

The former Simple Living star also wore sequined fingerless gloves which were also made with a sheer fabric.

On this day, Hilton wore her blonde tresses flowing long down her back and shoulders with added volume.

To complete her overall look, she slipped into a perfectly matching pair of heels, while wearing white framed sunglasses.

“It’s my most intimate scent to date, the scent I wore on my wedding day,” Hilton said when describing Love Rush, as reported. PR Newswire,adding: “Ever since I was little I dreamed of my wedding day and this fragrance made it even more special and memorable.” Every time I wear Love Rush, I feel immersed in true love and happiness.

Work: Amid all the attention outside in a parking lot, Hilton made sure to stop and strike some of her trademark poses

Described as “bold yet sentimental,” Love Rush, which is priced at $75 for 3.4 ounces, is the latest addition to the Rush collection that “radiates romance, elegance and love.”

The fragrance is a luxurious floral blend, including notes of Italian bergamot, white apricot nectar, lush gardenia, sandalwood and vanilla orchid.

Around noon Friday, Hilton took to her Instagram page to promote some of the items on herShop.ParisHilton.com.

‘My favorite holiday shopping items are officially on Shop.ParisHilton.com and of course I’ve included my signature tracksuits which are now 20% off! Shop for everything from fashion, beauty, home decor and more. I picked each item by hand!’ she wrote in the caption.

Knowing she was her best advertisement, the Paris In Love star posed in various ensembles that used some of her favorite colors: pink, black and white.

Promo mode on Instagram: Around noon Friday, Hilton took to her Instagram page to promote some of the items on her Shop.ParisHilton.com site

‘It’s hot’: Knowing she’s her best advertisement, the Paris In Love star posed in various ensembles that used some of her favorite colors: pink, black and white

Casual-cool: Hilton can be seen wearing some of her popular tracksuits

Four-legged family: Hilton also incorporated her four-legged family members into the promotional message

Pretty in pink: The starlet made sure she was decked out in pink from head to toe

The day before, Hilton shared a series of snaps of herself in a yellow dress she wore to the Women In Entertainment event this week.

‘We had an amazing time at the @HollywoodReporter #WomenInEntertainment event. Honored to be in a room full of so many amazing trailblazing women,’ the longtime New York socialite wrote. “It was empowering and inspiring. And a great reminder of the importance of paving the way for the next generation of female entertainment leaders.

Hilton and husband Carter Reum just celebrated their first year of marriage on November 11. The couple, who wanted to enjoy this first year on their own, are now ready to expand their family, via IVF, in 2023.

At The Hollywood Reporter’s Women In Entertainment Gala, Hilton revealed that they began the IVF process during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which included getting “all eggs stocked and ready,” according People.

Supporting the ladies: The day before, Hilton shared a series of snaps of herself in a yellow dress she wore to the Women In Entertainment event this week

Quality time: The Paris In Love star was able to spend time with her mother, Kathy Hilton, at the THR event