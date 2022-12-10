The 5 Best Men’s Clothing Subscription Boxes Could Be a Perfect Last-Minute Gift Idea



In-store shopping can be a real headache, especially for men who hate shopping and trying on clothes. Things can seem especially difficult when you’re under pressure to find the best back to school outfitstrying to create a capsule wardrobeor are looking for new equipment for a special occasion. This is where the best men’s clothing subscription boxes can come in handy.

The best men’s clothing subscription box will bring a variety of options to your doorstep, allowing you to try things on from the comfort of your home without the pressure of having to buy on impulse.

Men’s clothing subscription boxes can be extremely beneficial if you find yourself wearing the same outfits over and over again and are looking for a change. They are perfect for updating and improving your wardrobe and are also perfect gifts for men Even the impossible man for whom it is difficult to shop.

Time-constrained men will appreciate having a dress subscription as it allows them to keep up with the latest styles without having to shop around.

With subscription services of all kinds becoming the new norm, there are now plenty of men’s clothing subscription boxes to choose from, which you can select based on your style and shopping preferences.

Each apparel subscription service will offer different options, benefits, and payment plans, and many even offer newbie discounts to help you get started.

Looking for a subscription box to help refresh your wardrobe, but not sure where to start? We’ve rounded up the best men’s clothing subscriptions to get you started.

While apparel subscription boxes can help you in the long run, it’s important to narrow down your best options before deciding on the best apparel subscription box for you.

Things to consider when choosing a clothing subscription box

How much does each subscription cost: When purchasing a subscription box plan, you’ll definitely want to consider pricing and do a cost comparison between your preferred options to determine the value and benefits you’ll get from each service.

Personal style and clothing needs: Personal style will play an important role in selecting the best dress subscription box. Your choice should largely depend on the types of clothes you need and where you plan to wear them, whether it’s office wear, sportswear or underwear.

Stitch Fix men’s outfit consisting of a beige hoodie, a green puffer jacket, medium blue jeans and brown lace-up shoes

BEST OVERALL

stitch correction

Buy now

Stitch Fix offers carefully selected wardrobe options through an in-depth questionnaire. A personal shopper then helps create a box full of stylist-approved outfits that suit your style and lifestyle.

With Stitch Fix, you can also set a budget between $25 and $500 with the ability to unsubscribe whenever you want. There is, however, a styling fee of $20 per delivery to consider. The silver lining is that charges are credited on all retained items. And if you like everything in the box, they offer a 25% discount.

a person sitting in a chair with their legs open wearing a beige jacket and taupe pants

BEST FOR SPECIAL OCCASIONS

taelor

Buy now

The Taelors rental subscription box is a great option if you have a schedule of cocktail parties, weddings, or other fancy gatherings to attend. A personal stylist works with the AI ​​to send you a selection of high-end clothing from recognized brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, etc., offering up to 8 high-quality men’s clothing per month that you can wear for weeks before returning them.

Taelor is technically a rental service. However, you can buy items you want to keep for up to 70% off their retail price. Best of all, they offer free shipping, free returns, and you don’t have to worry about shopping or cluttering your house with items you won’t wear. maybe never again for just $88 a month.

Prime wardrobe boxes in the foreground with a person trying on clothes in the background as they look at themselves in the mirror

BEST FOR CORE MEMBERS

Amazon Prime Cabinet

Buy now

Ah, Amazon the one-stop-shop for everything under the sun, including clothing subscription boxes. Yes, it’s true that Amazon has one of the best men’s clothing subscription boxes we’ve seen, especially when it comes to convenience.

Subscribers can select up to eight items including clothes and shoes to try on and are only charged for what they keep. The most amazing part is that Amazon Prime wardrobe comes with Prime membership, so Prime subscribers are already aware of all its wonderful benefits.

For professional styling, Amazon shoppers can sign up for Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe for an additional $5 per month. Amazon offers brands at different price points, making it easy for you to stay within your subscription plan budget.

BEST FOR ACCESSORIES

The gentleman’s box

Buy now

Men who love accessories are the perfect candidates for Gentlemans Box. It delivers four to six coordinating accessories each month like socks, watches, ties, cufflinks and more for $35 per delivery. Subscribers can choose between a monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or annual subscription.

BEST VALUE

Menlo Club

With Menlo Club, subscribers can have private label clothing, shoes and activewear delivered to them at affordable prices. These stylish, quick pieces make great additions to your wardrobe alone and are an affordable way to update your looks for the season.

Simple to get started, interested shoppers take a quick style quiz to receive two select garments per month. A Menlo Club service membership costs $60 per month and can be skipped or canceled at any time. They also offer a seasonal subscription that offers quarterly deliveries in March, June, September, and December for $75.

