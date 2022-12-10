Janhvi Kapoor in a long white cutout dress rivals a beautiful moonlit night in the Maldives





The Maldives is one of Bollywood’s favorite beach destinations. Whether it’s for a day or ten days, in the Maldives, it’s always a good time. So when Janhvi Kapoor spent 24 hours in the Maldives, she was going to make the most of it. After many outfit changes, her beach resort lookbook finally ended with a white cutout maxi dress. Under the glorious moonlight, Janhvi Kapoor in her long white cutout dress easily rivals a beautiful full moon night. The cutout dress has a column cut that relaxes as it extends to the floor. The sleeveless dress was not only the perfect end to her glorious day (and night) in the Maldives, but proved the potential of a stunning white maxi dress, especially on vacation. Her dinner under the moon by the sea was already the most perfect romantic setup. Add to that a romantic white dress and teal-colored earrings for a pop of color and you’re literally the human embodiment of that dreamy night. White for the moonlight, blue for the sea, Janhvi Kapoor at the beach is all we would like to see. Also read: One day in the Maldives and Janhvi Kapoor in her swimsuit is the brightest in the world Countless outfit changes later, the Maldives serve Janhvi Kapoor well. No matter how useful dresses or matching sets can be for Janhvi Kapoor, at the end of the day, if there isn’t a bikini moment in sight, consider the holidays a waste. You can’t miss Janhvi Kapoor’s bikini moment even if you’ve tried because she lights up brighter than a neon in hers. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor just had the fanciest 24 hours in the Maldives Backless maxi dresses and chic swimsuits were obviously going to be served hot and fabulously. That’s not to say, however, that when her bikini sets turn into matching sets, they can’t create a storm of some sort. Janhvi Kapoor’s beach resort lookbook is perfect for a one-day beach vacation and beyond. Read also : Janhvi Kapoor in a Slinky Silver Sari Was the brilliant disco diva this Diwali Featured Video of the Day Ananya Panday on the favorite jewelry without which she does not leave the house

