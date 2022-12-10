Trousers fly out the door at Forget Me Not Childrens Hospice charity shops





When Forget Me Not compared its sales for the three-month period from July to September 2022 with the same period last year, they noticed that sales of women’s pants had increased by 100%. Overall sales increased by 22%, reflecting a trend seen by many charity shops during the cost of living crisis: increased numbers and a wider range of people are visiting Forget Me Not charity shops . But the fact that women’s pants are so much taller is a bit of a puzzle. Andrea Kay, Trading Manager at Forget Me Not said: When I first saw the numbers for women’s pants I thought there might be a mistake so I checked and double checked them. and it’s true – women’s pants are flying! The figures are aggregated data from all of our 13 stores across West Yorkshire, so it’s not like one person is buying a lot of women’s trousers in one store. We were intrigued by this, the rest of our womenswear sales are also up – by 27% which you might expect due to the cost of living crisis. But what about women’s pants? Answers on a postcard please! < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.7%"/> Andrea Kay, Sales Manager at Forget Me Not Data from Forget Me Nots also suggests the cost of living crisis has driven more men through the doors of charity shops – sales of menswear rose 45%, with the strongest growth in tops for 70% men. Andrea said: “We are definitely seeing more men shopping for clothes in our stores than before. A 45% increase in sales of men’s clothing is a leap forward! Part of the increase is due to women shopping for the men in their lives, but more men enjoying a dig in our stores is a very welcome development. We’re curious if it’s just West Yorkshire men doing this or if it’s a national trend. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Halifax nostalgia: 41 photos that will take you back to an evening in Halifax i… < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.7%"/> Forget Me Not Childrens Hospice charity shops

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/news/people/trousers-are-flying-out-the-door-at-forget-me-not-childrens-hospice-charity-shops-3946260 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos