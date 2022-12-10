Fashion factory: Mango brings production closer to its country by rethinking China

In 1970, a young Turkish immigrant named Isak Andic started importing blouses from his native country to Spain, bringing something different to people living under a dictatorship. The 17-year-old first markets them as a wholesaler in Barcelona, ​​then opens a store and also resells them in the back of a car he drives around the country. This is the beginning of a fashion company that he will name Mango 14 years later.

Today, Andics’ status as the sole shareholder of Mangos has made him one of the wealthiest people in Spain and his empire has grown to around 2,600 stores worldwide. She continues to buy clothes in Turkey as well as in 18 other countries. But the pandemic and a war in Europe, as well as friction between Beijing and the West, are forcing a rethink of its supply chain and China’s central role in its operations.

Toni Ruiz, who was appointed chief executive by Andic in 2020, said globalization has allowed companies to become super efficient at keeping production costs down in quiet times. But in the end, what we realized is that things can change at any moment.

He recalled recent Taiwanese microchip shortages and European auto factories being brought to a halt by the lack of a Ukrainian-made wiring harness. The totality [supply] The chain is only as strong as its weakest link, he said.



Toni Ruiz, managing director of Mango, succeeded founder Isak Andic as Anna Huix/FT





In the case of Mangos, the chain is breathtakingly complex. The retailer sources its 40 glittering evening dresses, 15 T-shirts and 100 winter coats from 408 suppliers who own some 1,000 factories, three-fifths of which are in Asia. Apple, which recently warned of supply disruptions due to a lockdown revolt at a Chinese factory, has 180 direct suppliers.

What we’re looking at is the extent to which all of this global sourcing, developed over many years, could become more local, Ruiz said. Were constantly thinking of alternatives.

Mango already exercises a lot of central control. No product reaches shoppers without first passing through its distribution center north of Barcelona, ​​where 75,000 items per hour pass along a circuit of overhead rails to be sorted into a giant 170m-long cabinet .

But during the pandemic, the company was in a constant scramble, ramping up and down production across Asia as Covid-19 outbreaks flared and waned in China, Vietnam, Bangladesh and India. Last year, a lack of container ships left its products stranded far from Europe. In September, October, November, we all prayed that the weather wouldn’t be bad because we didn’t have warm clothes, Ruiz said.

There are specific issues in China, where Mango sources from 262 factories, starting with the zero Covid policies Beijing began this week to relax and the strict visa and quarantine rules that deter business travelers. . Then there are Beijing’s strained relations with Washington and European powers, which Ruiz highlighted, and worries about a potential conflict between China and Taiwan, which he described as part of it all.



No product reaches shoppers without first passing through the Mangos distribution center north of Barcelona Anna Huix/FT

Every hour 75,000 items rush along an overhead rail circuit to be sorted into a giant 170m long cabinet Anna Huix/FT



In this debate on whether 30 years of globalization will continue or recede, the most important thing we need to follow in detail is the China issue, he said. When asked if Mango would reduce the proportion it buys in the country, Ruiz replied: I would say yes, but be very attentive to developments.

Mango gains some freedom from having only six stores in mainland China and consumers contributing little to total sales there, which it says will surpass its 2019 record of 2.4 billion this year.

You see a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.



Other brands have already moved more decisively. American jeans maker Levis and British bootmaker Dr Martens have cut their sourcing from China since before the pandemic.

Another factor forcing companies to reassess their exposure is Xinjiang, says Brian Ehrig, supply chain expert at Kearney, a consultancy. Allegations of the use of forced labor at factories in the region have led to laws in the US, UK, Germany and elsewhere that pressure companies to remove potential links to abuses. What we’re seeing most is that the path of least resistance is to move production out of China as quickly as possible, Ehrig said. Mango said it had no suppliers from Xinjiang and did not work directly with any other companies in the region.

The retailer has alternatives to China thanks to a two-way supply chain. Asia is the long-distance track, producing basic items such as T-shirts that normally take six to eight weeks by ship to reach Spain. The proximity runway mainly includes Turkey and Morocco, where it produces its most fashionable outfits, all designed at its headquarters in Palau-solit i Plegamans in the Catalan countryside. These products reach its distribution center in four to six days, giving Mango the ability to quickly ramp up production to replenish inventory when an item is popular.

Turkey and Morocco play a similar role for Zara owner Inditex and are the obvious places for Mango to expand production closer to home. He also highlighted the potential of Romania, where he uses three factories. Ruiz said Mexico was an option in Central America, as he plans to quadruple the number of stores in the United States to 40 by 2024.

You see a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.





Luis Casacuberta, director of women’s, children’s and home businesses at Mangos, said the company was looking not only for flexibility, but also for robustness. Unlike automakers, he said, that didn’t just mean having more suppliers on hand. We already have a reasonable level of diversification. What we are aiming for is the opposite. How to build a much stronger base?

The key to that, he said, was finding suppliers who were already doing a good job making Mango products and who were willing to open factories in more than one country. So the flow of ships from Bangladeshi ports is disrupted? Or was there flooding? This allows us to pivot with the same supplier.

Ruiz has been dealing with nasty surprises since day one. He took over from Andiz, now chairman of Mangos, as the pandemic took hold. The first document he signed furloughed several thousand employees. But if Mango was too obsessed with what could go wrong, he said, we wouldn’t do anything.

The things that are outside our sphere of influence are so huge, but it’s about managing the things that are inside our sphere of influence. So let’s be on the offensive, conquer the market, and then have alternate plans in case things happen.