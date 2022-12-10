These 5 exercises make up for a day spent sitting at your desk





In not-so-recent news, sitting all day isn’t the best habit for your health. Yet many of us have desk jobs, which makes a sedentary lifestyle somewhat unavoidable. (Office drills are one thing, though.)

The good news is that you can counteract this with an after-hours move. A meta-analysis of nearly 45,000 people in four different countries published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine in 2020 reported that about 30-40 minutes of exercise per day can balance 10 hours of immobility. The best type of exercise is sweat-inducing or moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity. However, the simple act of standing also offers certain advantages. The meta-analysis also found that the risk of death in people with a more sedentary lifestyle increased if they spent less time in physical activity. It may sound scary, but it’s meant to be empowering. A few concrete steps can help you reduce the impact of your office work on your health. Luxury workout equipment and high-end classes like Peloton and SoulCycle are all the rage these days. However, the truth is that you don’t even need them to sweat (although they can be fun and motivating). You don’t even need sneakers. These easy workouts can be done indoors and outdoors. They will help you sweat and can be done one after the other. All you need is yourself, some motivation, and a bottle of water (and maybe a towel to wipe the sweat off). jump squat What do they work: Glutes, quadriceps, hips and hamstrings Stand straight. Widen your feet so that they are a little wider than shoulder width apart. Move as if you were about to sit in a chair. Stop just before your thighs and knees line up. Jump. Land softly with bent knees. Return to a squatting position. Repeat for a minute To note: Only lower yourself as far as you can comfortably go. mountaineers What do they work: Full body including shoulders, hamstrings, core, triceps, quads and core Get into a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart, your back flat, and your head in line with the rest of your body. Form check: Weight should be evenly distributed between hands and feet. Engage the abdominals by imagining yourself pulling your belly button towards your spine. Bring your right knee into your chest. Switch legs and repeat. Repeat as fast as you can. Beginners and people coming back from injury and medically cleared by their doctors to train can opt for a low impact version of mountaineers. Instead of quickly switching legs, slowly bring one knee up to your chest and back. Then switch sides. This will help you get used to it before upgrading to the faster version. High knees What does it work: Hamstrings, quadriceps, calves and glutes Stand straight. Place feet shoulder width apart. Engage your core by pulling the navel towards the spine. Lift your right knee, stopping just above your waist (or as high as you can comfortably go). Do the same with your left hand, the same way you pump your arms while running. Repeat on the opposite side. Prime: If you can find stairs, like a local high school stadium open to the public, you can walk up and down them instead. Skipped lunges What does it work: Quads, hamstrings, glutes, hip flexors and calves Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart and your arms at your sides. Engage the core. With your arms still at your sides, take a giant step forward using your right leg. Assume a lunge position by putting your weight on your right leg and lowering it until your thigh is parallel to the floor. Your left knee should face the floor with your left leg at a right angle. Lift your left heel off the floor. Jump by switching feet in the air. Land so that you are in the same position as in steps four and five, but with your left leg forward and your right back. Repeat Beginners can remove the lunge part and walk back and forth as if walking quickly in place. It’s still a thrilling workout, although the muscle-building aspect is removed. burpees What does it work: Whole body including legs, hips, buttocks, abdomen, arms, chest and shoulders. Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Jump up raising your hands above your head. Land in plank position, core engaged, hands under shoulders. The hips, legs and head should be aligned. Push the legs forward so that you are in a frog position with the hands in front of the groin and the legs in a seated squat position. Jump quickly. Repeat. Make the burpee low-impact by removing the jump. Add a challenge by doing push-ups in a plank position. Always consult your doctor before adding any new fitness regimen to your lifestyle, even easy workouts. Your doctor can also discuss ways to improve or counteract a sedentary lifestyle. Make sure you stretch to avoid injury. Editors’ Recommendations





















