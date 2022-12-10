Dua Lipa wears sexy black dress at Jingle Ball





On Friday night, Dua Lipa joined the celebrity crowd in Madison Square Garden for the iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball in New York City. On the red carpet, the musical artist wore a classic black dress with a modern twist. The floor piece ended with a small train behind it, but it was the top that particularly caught the eye. Spaghetti straps held up the cutout bodice, which had a shimmering strap that rose from the plunging neckline to wrap around Dua Lipa’s neck. The rest of the bodice fitted snugly to its shape, before spreading out again into a short, flared skirt over the longer fabric below. He was expelled//Getty Images Along with the dress, she wore a pair of black heeled sandals, revealing a stark white pedicure. She left her hair loose and had a smoky eye with a muted red lip. Arthur Holmes//Getty Images Dua Lipa later share another look of the night on her Instagram timeline, in which she wears a matching rhinestone-studded two-piece. The top is a silver and white open back bra forming organic shapes around the bust and torso. Underneath, she wore white stockings with an appliqué in the same pattern as her bra. She also changed her makeup, sporting an icy blue-silver shadow on her lids and a coral lip. For this outfit, Dua Lipa’s hair was half up, spilling over one shoulder in beautiful waves. The pop star just finished it nostalgia for the future tour, and recently said Variety she is working on her third album. I kept working and I really feel now that it’s starting to feel cohesive, she said. So I will continue to write in the first months of the new year and see where it takes me. She continued, The album is different, it’s still pop but it’s sonically different, and there’s more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense, but I think we just have to wait. Aime Lutkin is the weekend editor at ELLE.com. Her writing has appeared in Jezebel, Glamour, Marie Claire and more. His first book, The lone hunter will be published by Dial Press in February 2022.

