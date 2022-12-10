How you can help migrants currently housed in Denver





There is a high demand for winter clothing.

When migrants spoke to us this week outside the town’s recreation center serving as an emergency shelter, some were wearing only thin sweaters and jeans to keep them warm in the cold weather. While community organizers have worked to create comfortable conditions, Denver officials are now appealing to the goodwill of the community to help provide donations, and winter clothing is at the top of the list. Here’s what officials need: New men’s underwear

New women’s underwear

New sports bras for women

Long-sleeved shirts (men’s, women’s and unisex)

Jeans (men and women with a special need of medium size)

New socks (men and women)

New sweatshirts and sweatpants (size small, medium and large for men and women)

Closed Toe Athletic Shoes (Men, Women, Boys, Girls, Infants)

Shoelaces

Winter coats and sweaters (for men, women, children and babies) Officials said there was a particular need for medium sizes for men and women, as well as winter clothing. A drop off location has been set up at Iglesia Ciudad de Dios at 5255 W. Warren Ave. at Harvey Park, where donations will be accepted on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. “We continue to call on our local faith groups, non-profit organizations and private sector partners to contact us if they are able to support our efforts,” the Joint Information Center (JIC) of the city and county in a statement. Saturday. Groups interested in getting involved can contact the Emergency Operations Center at [email protected] On Saturday, JIC officials also released an update on their sheltering efforts. They said 152 migrants are currently staying at the city’s emergency shelter while 48 migrants have been moved to a church-run accommodation site. An additional 41 migrants arrived at the local homeless shelter overnight and 73 migrants are currently preparing to reunite or connect with family and friends and leave the city shelter. A total of 13 migrants left the city shelter on their own.

