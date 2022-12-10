See Brie Larson in a sexy sparkly black dress





By TeeJay Small | Brie Larson caused a stir at the Céline Winter 2023 fashion show this week in a vintage sequined dress tied alongside other celebs such as Paris Hilton and Emma Roberts. In a post on the Captain Marvel stars instagram, we see Larson rocking the stunning outfit, alongside a caption that reads “A holiday celebration, as only @Celinecan do.” It marks another in a string of popular fashion shows Brie Larson has attended in recent years, including Dior and Rodarte, proving that this avengers star has a place in the world of high fashion as well as in the fight against high-stakes crime across the universe. The post, which features encouraging comments from Brie Larson contemporaries such as Green arrow’s Katherine McNamara, author Keah Brown and makeup artist Chanel Nina Park also feature a litany of positive comments from some of Larson’s 6.9 million followers. It’s clear that Brie Larson is rocking a look that stuns fans and stars alike. The fashion show, which took place in Los Angeles, showcased a range of expensive fashionable styles that are sure to dominate the clothing world all winter long. Brie Larson’s career has been on an illustrious upward trajectory for several years, since her appearance in the lead role in 2015 Bedroom. The film, which won Larson numerous Academy Awards, saw her portray a woman trapped in a 10ft by 10ft shed alongside her young child raised from birth in the confined space. The film catapulted Larson into the limelight, earning him lead roles in other films such as Free fire and Kong: Skull Island. Brie Larson in Ms. Marvel. Though Brie Larson has quickly become a fashion industry star for edgy looks like this, high-end dresses and classic pumps aren’t the only things dominating her Instagram feed. The Marvel star recently spent time in Las Vegas with famed DJ Steve Aoki, appeared in a Christmas-themed comedy skit titled Brie in a treeand even climbed to the peaks of the Grand Teton Mountains in Wyoming after training with legendary climber Alex Honnold. Brie Larson rocked her jaw-dropping Celine fashion look with her hair in really big waves along with some simple jewelry to complement the sleek minimalism of her sparkly dress. Larson is expected to ditch the dresses and return to the spandex hero in 2023 for Wonders, although little is known about the film’s plot at this time. All we know for sure is that everywhere in the vast galaxy Carol Danvers goes, and whatever weirdly colored alien she’s entangled with, she’ll do it in impeccable style.

