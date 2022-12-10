Fashion
Bishop’s 16 leads No. 2 Texas over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 88-43
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Christian Bishop scored 16 points off the bench and the Texas No. 2 held Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 13 points in the second half while earning an 88-43 victory on Saturday.
Texas reached their highest ranking in more than a decade after starting 6-0 before losing in overtime to No. 17 Illinois earlier in the week in New York, their first out-of-state game. of origin. The Longhorns easily outplayed the Golden Lions on their way home.
Freshman Dillon Mitchell scored 13 points for Texas (7-1), mostly on dunks. Brock Cunningham scored a career-high 13 on 5-for-5 shooting, which included three 3-pointers. Texas’ top three scorers shot 18 of 22.
The first half that Brock played and (Bishop) played was elite, Texas coach Chris Beard said.
Bishop, who transferred from Creighton before last season, passed the 1,000 career points mark and now has 1,012. He was a starter for much of last season, but came off the bench at every game this season.
I’ve been playing basketball for a really long time now, Bishop said. It’s my fifth year, so if finally it happened.
Chris Greene scored 14 for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-8), who traded baskets with the Longhorns early on when the game saw nine lead changes in the first six minutes. The Golden Lions came close to 21-19 when Trejon Ware swept a 3-pointer.
Texas took control with a 21-6 run in the final eight minutes of halftime that started with a pair of baskets from Bishop, a tomahawk dunk from Mitchell and a 3-pointer from Arterio Morris.
Cunningham, who is normally a defensive stopper off the bench and returned for one final season as a graduate student, had a surprising first-half goal burst with 3 points.
Texas picked up the defense to start the second half, holding Pine Bluff to just one field goal in the first five minutes. Marcus Carr hit a 3-pointer and Dylan Disus’ layup pushed the lead to 56-32.
The Longhorns kept up the pressure defensively, constantly forcing turnovers and quick break points. The Longhorns scored 24 points on 22 turnovers from Pine Bluff. Mitchell’s breakaway dunk off a Carr steal made it 69-41 with 8 minutes left.
We knew it would be a tough challenge to score against these guys,” Pine Bluff coach Solomon Bozeman said. Their defense is on another level.
BIG PICTURE
Arkansas-Pine Bluff: The Golden Lions have nearly completed a brutal early-season portion of their schedule that included three Big 12 opponents and three more from the Big Ten and the SEC. This glove should prepare them to face their Southwest Conference schedule which begins in January.
Texas: Mitchell had a scoring game, shooting 6-of-7 that included five dunks from the 6-foot-8 forward who was one of the nation’s highest-rated rookies out of high school. Disturbing, however, is another subpar game from Disu. The starting forward has just seven points and two rebounds in the last two games.
TRIBUTE TO BLACKLOCK
The game was billed as the Jimmy Blacklock Classic as a tribute to the first black basketball player recruited to Texas. Blacklock led the Longhorns in scoring in 1970-71 and captained the team the following season when Texas won the Southwest Conference title and qualified for the NCAA Sweet 16 Tournaments. joined the Harlem Globetrotters in 1974 and played with them until 1987.
POLLING STATION
Texas can expect to drop in the standings after the loss to Illinois, but it probably won’t be far. The Longhorns still have an impressive early-season resume, with wins over Gonzaga and Creighton. Their best wins have come at home, and the Longhorns don’t have to leave the state again until the Big 12 begins road play in Oklahoma on Dec. 31.
NEXT
Arkansas-Pine Bluff plays Minnesota on Wednesday.
Texas hosts Rice on Monday night.
___
AP College Basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/sports-arkansas-mens-illinois-texas-1efefc1355bba3aa2bacfde70c7f52c2
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indian TV actor Dev Joshi joins Japanese billionaire’s team for SpaceX Moon Trip
- Bishop’s 16 leads No. 2 Texas over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 88-43
- Trump lawyers in court for sealed hearing in Mar-a-Lago case
- Score Australia vs West Indies; second test day three, Scott Boland wickets, video, highlights
- Green-lit Indigenous drama to film in the Cherokee Nation | Culture & Leisure
- A small earthquake was reported near Elgin
- Strippers Protesting at Hollywood’s Topless Bar Have Been Illegally Fired
- See Brie Larson in a sexy sparkly black dress
- Chaudhry Salik meets Nawaz amid Punjab ‘revolt’ rumors – Pakistan
- Raiders can’t overcome slow start at Marshall
- Turkish President Erdoan announces he will run for office for the last time in 2023
- Gunmen kill police officer and brother of Nollywood actors