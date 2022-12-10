The Russian salad that never goes out of style

Like many Russians inside and outside Russia, we cannot imagine the New Year without Olivier Salad. It was made in our parents’ homes half a century ago, and we’ve been making it ourselves for as long as we can remember. We are sure that our children and grandchildren will also serve this immortal salad. Some people believe that we all have genetic memory, including in food. Scientists say we are likely to like to eat what our ancestors ate. There is an ounce of truth in that. For example, few foreigners love kvass or sauerkraut as much as the natives of Russia. But Olivier is the big exception to this rule. For example, there are videos of, say, Italians trying Russian food – kholodets (meat jelly), herring under a fur coat, a soup called okroshka. “Never again” is the most polite response from the tasters. But Salade Olivier is something else. In Spain and some other countries it is called “Russian salad”. And people like it all over the world. For us, Salade Olivier on the table is like Pouchkine in poetry. You might not like it madly, but you wouldn’t say a bad word about it in public. Real Russians eat Olivier Salad! But it’s not a traditional and old russian dish. There were no mixed salads, especially with mayonnaise, in Russian cuisine 200 years ago. In fact, the word “mayonnaise” arrived in Russia at the end of the 18th century, and it’s not what you think it is.

This may have been what “Game Mayonnaise” looked like in the early 19th century, with jellied pieces of poultry on top and crispy breadcrumbs on the sides.

Pavel and Olga Syutkin



Today, mayonnaise is a sauce made from beaten egg yolks, lemon juice and vegetable oil. But imagine a wealthy house in St. Petersburg at the end of the 18th century. In keeping with the fashion of the time, they hired a French chef and brought in serf boys as assistants. They grew up in kitchens doing whatever needed to be done. Some became chefs themselves while others were freed by their owners to start careers in taverns. But in their new profession, they remembered that a French chef created a dish consisting of pieces of turkey or boiled fish fillet, topped with a mixture of cooked vegetables and a white sauce, and called it ” Mayonnaise!” Thus, in Russian cookbooks of the 19th century, “mayonnaise” meant pieces of game or fish served with roasted or pickled vegetables and a mayonnaise sauce. In fact, you can also find dishes like this called “mayonnaise” in some foreign cookbooks. The mayonnaise of those years was not the homemade or purchased condiment of today. Today, in most cases, mayonnaise is Provencal – a sauce made from Provencal oil, egg yolks, vinegar, mustard, salt, sugar and pepper. The concept of “mayonnaise” was more complicated. One recipe included lanspig – meat or aspic fish cut into cubes. The Olivier salad was that kind of “mayonnaise”. Invented in the 1860s by chef Lucien Olivier, it was originally called “wild game mayonnaise” and was very popular with Moscow foodies.

At the end of the 19th century, a salad invented by Lucien Olivier became the source of culinary fantasies.

We all know Salade Olivier was invented by a French chef, but what do we know about him? We actually know very little. It is known that he was a second generation Frenchman (or possibly Belgian) in an emigrated family in Russia. And we know he never worked as a chef. Olivier was co-founder of the Hermitage restaurant in Moscow, where this salad was served, and an amateur cook. But he was not a famous French chef. In fact, he may not have been Lucien Olivier. Some sources have indicated that before becoming a restaurateur, Olivier was called Nikolai, and that he took the sonorous French name for “public relations” purposes, as we would say today. A few years ago, the last page of its history was discovered. In Crimea, local historians were studying the parish book of the Church of St. John Chrysostom in Yalta when they found the account that on November 14, 1883, at the age of 45, “Lucien Olivier, French citizen, Catholic , died of a heart defect.” His body was taken to Moscow and buried in the Vvedensky cemetery. The same veil of mystery envelops the salad itself. There is almost no authentic information about the original recipe. Some versions of this dish were described in the press of that time, for example, in the magazine “Our Food” in 1894. The first detailed description of the salad was the recipe from Pelagia Alexandrova-Ignatieva’s book ” Practical Guide to Salad Basics of the Culinary Arts” (1899). It was bursting with flavors: grouse, crayfish, olives… It was even seasoned with the now forgotten Kabul sauce, made from boiled and then mashed soybeans mixed with pepper. cayenne, broth and vinegar.

The Soviet version of Salad Olivier created in the late 1930s was much more modest than the original

During the Soviet era, many legends appeared about mayonnaise and Olivier salad. For a long time, everyone believed that the Soviet version of Olivier Salad – called Stolichny (Capital) Salad – was invented in the 1930s by a certain chef Ivanov, who in his youth worked under the direction of Lucien Olivier himself. same. The problem with this story was that Ivanov must have been at least 70 when he made it up. In 2013, we pieced together the real story of Stolichny salad and published it in the book “The real story of Soviet cuisine”. We spoke to a direct witness to the events, former Moscow chef Sergei Protopopov. He told us that the idea for the “new Soviet Olivier” came from Grigory Yermilin, chef at the Moscow hotel restaurant. Naturally, this relatively young chef – in his thirties – did not know Lucien Olivier. But Salad Olivier’s adventures don’t stop there. In the 1950s, it was officially called Salad Stolichny (Capital Salad). With the name change came a slight change in the ingredients. For example, grouse could be replaced with chicken. The recipe has been simplified to include boiled chicken, potatoes, carrots, fresh and pickled cucumbers and eggs. In the 1970s a version appeared made with a Soviet version of baloney ( ). It was called Moscow Salad, and home cooks began to make buckets of the dish for the holidays. Over the next few decades, people continued to experiment, for example adding diced apples. Many cooks continue to prepare the dish this way today.

The decade of the 1960s was the high point of Soviet cuisine. Although the cooks have started making Salade Olivier with charcuterie, they have not forgotten the presentation.

The Olivier salad is still as popular as ever. On New Year’s Eve, many home chefs will pay homage to tradition and put their favorite salad on the table. But now they let their imaginations run wild, mixing ingredients beautifully or adding something new and unexpected. They could serve it as “Olive Rolls” or even make a frothy “Molecular Olive”. We also like to keep up with the times, which is why we prepare our Olivier Salad with lightly salted red fish rather than boiled chicken. Salmon is best, but you can also use salted trout.

Olive salad