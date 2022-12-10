Oscar Tshiebwe Presents NPOY Form Assertively Against Yale

The first real glimpse of Oscar Tshiebwe – the reigning National Player of the Year – appeared inside the Rupp Arena on Saturday afternoon, as he took full control en route to a 69-59 victory against the Yale Bulldogs.

In what was his 33rd career double-double as a Wildcat, Tshiebwe had 28 points and 12 rebounds. After scoring just six of those points in the first half, he exploited the Bulldogs’ home defense, exploding for 22 points in the second period.

Head coach John Calipari spoke about what changed with the big man from the first to the second half after the win:

“In the first half, when he had shots, he passed them. Mark the ball, they can’t keep you. I said to the other guys, again, we have to throw the ball to him. You drive and he’s in the middle wide open, throw the ball to him.”

He managed to create much-needed separation down the stretch, scoring 16 of the UK’s 20 points in the back half. Yale would score just 32 points as a team in the final 20 minutes.

“We were trying to overtake him, he’s just a big, strong player in there,” Yale head coach James Jones said of Tshiebwe. “We were almost fouling him there and then knocking the ball out of bounds for him because we just couldn’t keep under the basket one-on-one.”

The Bulldogs fought back and kept him respectable, but Jones’ team had no real answer for Tshiebwe, especially as the game dragged on. He made 13 of 18 shot attempts, five of his 12 boards came on the offensive glass and he also added two assists, two blocks and two steals.

Calipari said it simply after the victory:

“We have an advantage, and the kid’s name is Oscar Tshiebwe. You have to throw it at him. If you’re driving and he’s open, don’t shoot it, throw it at him. he can’ If you don’t shoot him, he’ll throw it back at you, which he does.”

There was something of a revelation for the Cats in the locker room at halftime. Yale played hard and tough, keeping the deficit to just six points at the break. Tshiebwe was a presence, sure, but the net advantage was nowhere to be found.

How to solve this problem ?

Well, just give him the basketball, and the rest will take care of itself.

“Our team needed it. We needed that,” Tshiebwe said. “I told them give me the ball and if they pass me I’m going to take it out and if they don’t pass me on the ground I don’t think he’ll pass me the ball. there are a lot of people who can stop me, so our team threw the ball at me.

What works in UK’s favor is the fact that Tshiebwe is far from the only option that can hurt you offensively. Even when it cooks low, as a defender you still need to be wary of the other threats the Cats possess all around the perimeter.

Scroll to continue

Sahvir Wheeler and Antonio Reeves each benefited from the extra attention given to Tshiebwe, with each guard picking up 10 points.

“At the end of the day, I think in basketball you have to decide what you’re going to do. Are you going to let Oscar score every time or are you going to let the guys who can make shots, make shots? is a difficult thing, you have to choose your poison,” Wheeler said. “I think in the first half it took us a minute to realize that. But once we threw it, honestly when he threw it we kept throwing it at him and he catapulted our attack, he made explosive plays.

This next level in Tshiebwe’s game was a welcome sight for Big Blue Nation. Although he was fine when he returned from knee surgery in October, he lacked that extra punch.

The shots hadn’t come in as frequently and the backboards weren’t roughed up like those at Rupp Arena had grown accustomed to. This is partly due to the fact that Tshiebwe has yet to achieve the “100%” moniker.

On his radio show this week, Calipari mentioned that the big man was “about 85 percent”, while noting that his conditioning was “probably a bit off”.

Compiling 28 points in 38 minutes of 85% playing time would be pretty impressive, but Tshiebwe thinks he could be even closer to full strength than his head coach had:

“I think I jumped 95%,” he joked. “We’re just working and it takes a long time. I’ve never had an injury before and I’ve never thought about my knee too much,” he said.

The knee surgery was a real mental obstacle for Tshiebwe. Dealing with an injury of this nature for the first time is daunting to overcome, even if the pain is almost completely gone.

Now with seven games under his belt and an All-American-esque performance to boot, some of those nerves have taken a hike.

“I had to really think – I could jump, do something, it could happen again – but now my mind is clear, I don’t think about it, I just hoopin’.”

Tshiebwe blasted his way to one of the best performances of his college career on Saturday, an exquisite sign for Calipari and Kentucky.

