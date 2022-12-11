Asian doll accused of being a ghost designer who made her a personalized birthday dress





asian doll riposte. The Dallas-born rapper caught the heat this week after being accused of ghosting Calia Abdul, a New York-based designer who agreed to create a custom dress for Asian Doll. Abdul made the allegations via Instagram on Thursday, sharing screenshots of his alleged text exchange with the artist. “Wow. This is so heartbreaking. 💔💔💔@asiandabrat made me spend hundreds of dollars designing her birthday dress just to ghost me ONE DAY BEFORE HER BIRTHDAY,” the designer wrote. , @asiandabrat also sent my design to be recreated and copied by someone else at the last minute. As a small business this is a huge loss ‼️ It might not mean much to celebrities but I spent hard earned money that I didn’t have to lose 😢. She continued, “I spent sleepless nights creating a rush order dress for her that I spent the night from overseas. Dress full of diamonds front/back that I worked more than hard on ‼️ Literally so overwhelming. The maturity would have been to at least tell me, and credit my work as your inspiration. So disheartening. Asian Doll responded to the allegations in a series of tweets and denied claims that she simply couldn’t afford Abdul’s creation. “Her dress was $1500, her dress was $2000,” the rapper wrote in response to a Twitter user. “Bitch who couldn’t afford what?” Your rent not even 2k, bitch. Mind your own business. Abdul shared more screenshots of his interaction with Asian Doll, who apparently agreed with the order. The text messages appear to show Asian Doll providing her measurements and inviting Abdul to Miami for a fitting. She also asked the designer for a modification, but eventually agreed to go back to the original design. “Yeah, I know I should have gotten a deposit. You live and learn,” Abdul wrote. “I jumped in to do the dress because it was a rush order dress so yeah I started straight away to get it perfect… It’s impossible to say she didn’t know I created the dress. 😞 I said many times that I spent money and time on the project. If I had been told not to create it, I wouldn’t have done it. Even after the indecision, I was told to stick with it, so I did. Also, this whole situation wasn’t to hit the designer who created her replica dress at the last minute, designers are constantly recreating looks with our own twist. Even still, she gave my drawing to another artist after knowing that I was doing so much work. Abdul shared an Instagram video that provided a closer look at the diamond-covered dress. “She is always available! she wrote in the caption. “Thank you all for all the love and positivity!”

