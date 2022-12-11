Costume designer HRRR stayed true to 1920s fashion for Epic Dance-Off movies – The Hollywood Reporter





The dance is a fascinating, age-old combat storyline – and none more so than in the exhilarating “Naatu Naatu” (“Spice”) extravaganza in the Indian Telugu-language blockbuster RRR. In director SS Rajamouli’s 1920s action-drama epic, the musical number pits the lead duo, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NT Rama Rao Jr.) – based on real-life anti-colonialist revolutionaries – against an army of smug British colonizers. The battle begins after the pair – still unaware of each other’s true identities and intentions – embark on another classic movie theme: pure bromance, with Raju helping his new best friend impress a love interest, the niece of Governor Jenny (Olivia Morris). After Bheem, still dressed in his Muslim shalwar kameez disguised, accepts his invitation to an afternoon of dancing at the Gymkhana Club, Raju graciously offers one of his costumes. After all, as a member of the Imperial Indian Police, albeit undercover, Raju is used to British dress codes. Olivia Morris (center) joins Charan and Rao in the dance sequence in a lace and satin crepe dress inspired by the kanakambaram, or “firecracker flower”. COURTESY OF VARIANCE FILMS Dressed in double-breasted jackets and tailored cuts and high-waisted pleated trousers, the strangers made their required slow march towards the party. “You look stunning in your costume,” Jenny says, flattering Bheem, as she ignores self-proclaimed “best dancer,” Jake (Eduard Buhac). Bheem, in a trendy 20s plaid plaid, remains the dapper focal point, while Raju plays the winger in a slick coffee shade. With their superhero physiques, the pair’s bespoke suits are cutting-edge and revolutionary (pun intended) compared to the more traditional three-piece suits and tuxedo tails of British men. But costume designer Rama Rajamouli points out that she has retained the authenticity of the era, which she found to be the biggest challenge – especially after her last two collaborations with the director (also his wife) in the fantasy genre. Pulling off the crucial dance sequence was no small feat, requiring a 12-person crew to arrive four days before the roughly 16-day shoot in Kyiv. Rajamouli estimates that they custom-made “between 120 and 140” prom dresses in India, while purchasing and altering around 100 in Kyiv for the background. The ladies’ pastel palette, in a limited range of hues, reflected British women’s fashion in India at the time. COURTESY OF VARIANCE FILMS For each hero, Rajamouli has custom-designed six costumes in breathable, wrinkle-resistant cotton terry. Choreographer Prem Rakshith even built the dance around Rajamouli’s costumes. The “just standing and talking” scenes required custom sets, “to make them look good,” the costume designer explains. Roomier costumes then allowed for the high-octane dance carnage, which filtered down to Raju versus Bheem, the former faking a leg cramp to, once again, help his mad friend win hearts of Jenny – and the contest. This story first appeared in a December standalone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, Click here to subscribe.

