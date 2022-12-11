Selena Gomez flaunts her famous curves in a plunging black dress on Jimmy Fallon





Selena Gomez stunned in a chic and timeless little black dress by way of Jimmy Fallons Tonight’s show is happening in New York this week. The Only murders in the building star, 30, opened up about her recently released documentary, my mind and me and teased new music during her appearance, while showing off her sculpted figure in the plunging noon item. READ MORE: Selena Gomez is a vision in white as her pleated Gucci mini dress steals the show at dinner party in Los Angeles Selena Gomez rocks a sultry, low-cut LBD The show tonight The Lose You To Love Me singers’ dress featured a low neckline with a tied bow, subtle stripes, a glamorous fur texture, an asymmetrical line through it and an allover bodycon and bodycon fit. On top of this epic piece, Gomez paired sleek black pointy-toe pumps and accessorized her monochromatic outfit with silver hoop earrings. As for makeup, the Rare Beauty mogul opted for a ’90s smokey eye with silver eyeshadow, added a touch of pink blush to her cheekbones, and completed her look with a nude, matte lip. The People You Know hitmaker wore her long brown, layered tresses centered framing her face. She also wore her signature wispy bangs down, brushing her eyes. Gomez reveals new music is on the way While sitting down with Fallon, the host asked Gomez if the release of his titular documentary musical single, My Mind & Me meant that new music would be on the way. That’s right, she replied with a smile as the audience applauded, adding, finally! Gomez explained that she’s so used to writing sad girl songs because she’s good at it and revealed that she’s ready to have fun, which means we can expect more upbeat bops. from him in the near future. Over the summer, Gomez once featured on Nigerian rapper Remas’ song Calm Down, and treated his fans and listeners with his ethereal vocals while harmonizing with him. She also sang her own danceable verses with pulsating beats and reverberating synthesizers echoing in the background. The story continues Before that, Gomez also collaborated with artists like Coldplay and DJ Snake for remixes and other projects, with his latest album, Rare, drops in early 2020, *before* the pandemic. As for new music, the Selenators have been coming for a long time!

