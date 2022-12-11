Fashion
Vintage fashion fusion – the past has never been so fashionable The Irish Times
Two women who competed for best vintage of the year five years ago have become firm friends and now work together to showcase their vintage collectibles.
Being pitted against each other for TV3s Xpos Best Vintage of the Year in 2017 was the unlikely root of the friendship that developed between vintage aficionados Ella de Guzman and Naomi Fitzgibbon. Since then, the duo have actively joined forces, whereby Fitzgibbons selection of individually curated pieces through their Vintage Finds You online store, have a special space at de Guzmans Siopaella on Wicklow Street, Dublin, on Saturdays.
De Guzman, the pint-sized effervescent Canadian, along with partner Steve Ryan, opened Siopaella in 2011. They say it was the first business in Ireland dedicated to designer resale, and it now has two stores on Wicklow Street.
As a seller of second-hand designer handbags, accessories and clothing, de Guzman is an expert in authenticating designer handbags: I spent time in San Diego to practice authentication with NARTS [National Association of Resale Professionals] and for every 30 bags that come in, I get a lot of fakes both low quality and super fakes, the ones you need a trained eye for. We have exchanged 145,000 parts since our opening and we guarantee an authentic part for life. The Garda also uses me to authenticate seized items and we are also called upon to fight claims through PayPal for people who have been duped online. While some companies use AI (artificial intelligence) to authenticate, I need to see how it smells, feels and weighs to give a real indication of its authenticity.
Siopaella stocks 3,000 brands, with pieces from Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Herms and Gucci being the most in demand. Depending on the item, customers can save up to 75% off the new purchase price, according to de Guzman.
Limited editions and collectibles are the exception: a Louis Vuitton fanny pack that ditched the monogram print retailed for around 1,500 during production, but we sold one in 10 seconds online for a thousand euros moreover, because it is highly sought after.
In Fitzgibbon’s case, her passion for vintage clothing was inspired by her late mother Helen Kirrane, who was affectionately known as the Duchess of Anglesea Road: she was quite obsessed if not a little fashion-possessed. She was once pulled over by the police for dangerous driving on her way to mass in Donnybrook, as they believed her vision was impaired by the feathers in her hat.
The Fitzgibbons online store, Vintage Finds You, is actually her hobby, which she pursues alongside her role as Director of Nursing and Services at the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association. I put every penny back into it, which allows me to travel to London, Paris and New York to collect coins. She also cared for the late Princess Margaret at King Edward VII Hospital in the 1990s: I treated her after her stroke in Mustique, and even then she was beautiful with her striking purple eyes, her soft little hands and her embroidered silk nightgowns. She introduced me to her sister Lilibet [Queen Elizabeth II] and asked me to interpret her CT scan for her.
Vintage has become a part of many people’s wardrobe staples over the past three years, with the likes of Billy Eilish and Lady Gaga pushing the vintage concept as opposed to Oh My God, not that smelly old thing when i started. Women found they could look contemporary while wearing tailored vintage pieces, says Fitzgibbon. She doesn’t chase labels by basing her choice on cut and tailoring, but her real passion is Irish designers. Her most coveted piece was a dress by Irene Gilbert, which she describes as the holy grail of Irish vintage. She was the stat’s first Irish seamstress, who also dressed and befriended Grace Kelly.
Her customer base is women aged 30-55 in Ireland: live video on Instagram has taken me to a whole new level as I post live messages once a week which is especially useful for people who are not in Dublin and cannot enter Siopaella (or her home, where she has a dedicated vintage showroom).
She describes her clientele as a very eclectic mix and her pieces have been worn by government ministers, and recently by actor Charlene McKenna, who wore a 1970s Ossie Clarke satin jacket for a photoshoot this summer.
The collaboration between the two takes place every Saturday between now and Christmas at Siopaella on Wicklow Street. siopaella.com and clothesvintage.co.uk
