NHL-Style Power Rankings: Players get their in-formation mode; Zeus shines

I don’t think there’s anything better than traveling to a new place and embracing the feeling that place gives you. That’s how I felt when I lived in places like Oklahoma City, Houston, and Dallas.

I remember my colleagues inviting me to go line dancing at OKC and taking me to a store to get ready for the occasion. We looked at boots, button down shirts and belts, and I liked it. I wanted to experience what it was like to really fit in in an area so different from where I grew up. I believe part of it is dressing for the occasion.

We’ve seen that a few times this week in NHL-style power rankings and not just at the individual level. On top of that, man’s best friend also made an appearance. Not the way Bucky did last time, but the owner of Zeus made sure to bring his mate with him to the podium and let the world know he was screaming.

This week we also saw a bold proclamation from an NHL team, and hopefully we’ll see a little more trash talking about social media teams. Let’s see if you all enjoyed some of them as much as I did.

It gives me great pleasure to see the yeehaw program flourish in the NHL. And not just players from here or elsewhere or those from teams in the southwest, but a whole team committed to the spirit of the region? I have no choice but to tip my completely intentional pun. These gentlemen took a trip to Jackson Hole, Wyo., and suddenly everyone was in cowboy hats. Besides liking the overall effort of the band, a round of applause has to be given to the photographer, as the dark lighting, the angles in these photos, and the mood captured are all spectacular.

This is included because not only do I love that Marner put on socks with his dog, but I LOVE the lengths he took to make sure we knew he was wearing those socks with Zeus on them. I love my pets, so I understand where the Toronto Maple Leafs right winger, who is on a historic point streak, is coming from. I want to show them to people as much as people will let me. I’m starting to notice a theme with Toronto and socks. Keep up the good work, gentlemen.

Looks like there’s a new sheriff in town, folks. I should do a closer look, but the suit appears to be high quality wool. Considering the surroundings, that would make sense, but what really jumped out at me was the texture and color used in this outfit. It’s a very dull greenish blue, so it makes you take a second look, but without being too strong. I love the tie and the pocket square, because it really is a very cool costume, and those two details have a bit more sparkle.

Maybe it’s just me, but I look at the jacket the New York Rangers center is wearing and I think it looks so comfortable. The lightweight fabric is perfect for LA weather. I think the sand color is pleasing to the eye, and the decision to go with a mismatched suit is a good choice. He even takes it a step further with a light blue tie and dark blue pants, and he pairs the pocket square with the pants.

Who knew a plum suit with a pink shirt and bubblegum paisley tie was what I needed in my life? Here’s the thing, I really appreciate when people stagger their outfits; what I mean specifically is that they choose a color family and use different variations of the primary color. In this case, the Nashville Predators winger has walked the gambit with the color red, and he has such a sophisticated feel. That is, until you read the caption and see the next photo in the post. The Predators social team clearly has a good sense of humor.

At first glance, the Minnesota Wild forward’s copper suit appears to be the main character. But we’re not easily impressed by the exterior, oh no. Looking closer, do you all see the understudy? For someone with a reputation as an enforcer, I didn’t necessarily see that coming. There are vibrant colors and characters with a range of emotions detailing the inside of the Reaves jacket. So much more than meets the eye with this one.

The Colorado Avalanche center has been feeling the tan color and three-piece suits lately. His color coordination game has been subtly insane, especially with these two suits from the past two weeks. I prefer the one in blue because it was the more difficult of the two. The blue suit paired with a beige waistcoat, pocket square and socks means all the complementary colors work with each other. I see the dark brown shoes, and for a second I thought the tie might be too, which would be elite, but upon closer inspection it was determined to be black. So close. I’m the one being very picky, but I wish the hat had been slightly more tanned to match the rest of that specific color. No points were docked, obviously, but I’d be all the more impressed.

If the photographer could explain what is going on, I would really appreciate it. I’m incredibly curious what makes the San Jose Sharks defenseman pull that face. Beyond the expression, what really jumped out at me was that Karlsson wore a bow tie with this dapper outfit. I really racked my brain, and realized I hadn’t met an NHL player wearing a bow tie. I think it would have been really easy for him to make a plain dark blue tie to match the suit, but the dark blue striped tie is a nice centerpiece.

I was so tickled by the caption on this photo. The Columbus Blue Jackets social team know they have a fashion icon on their roster, and the people who work on those accounts aren’t afraid to tell it like it is. I love it and lean into it, especially as someone who really likes honesty. So why is the left winger’s reputation around town? Let’s evaluate. Captivating jacket color? Check. Wine-red suit jackets go against the grain, but aren’t so full-bodied as obnoxious. Laine then paired the shirt and beanie together, then threw on a tie with black and muted gold from the suit jacket. Let’s go. It’s not obvious, but that’s the kind of detail I’m a big fan of with clothes.

The bronze bronze suit worn by the Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman alone would turn heads in a room or a crowd. But on closer inspection, I realized he matched the dark blue lines of his suit and tie with his shoes. So aesthetically pleasing to see this level of attention to detail. I’m even a fan of seeing the lapels and the collar slightly raised, instead of being flat.

(Nino Niederreiter top photo: John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)