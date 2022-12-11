Why did the dancer in the green dress go viral?

CARACHI:



There are people who go viral for a reason and then there are people who go viral. It’s as if the fever wasn’t rooted in anything in particular and just broke out of nowhere, with almost everyone catching it with no known pathogen. Cultural productions that are simultaneously consumed and transmitted by a majority of users are called viral because by the time you are able to process what has just happened, they are already on their next prey.

According to MIT Technology Review, the first possible use of the word in the context of the Internet is as old as the Internet, “The term itself comes from viral marketing, which began in the pre-social media era with advertising agencies. advertising that promoted whisper campaigns or attempted to manufacture word of mouth.But once it moved online, “virality” dropped the connotation of having been crafted by expert people to get your attention and has become something more accessible and democratic.

You could say that today’s internet content creators or “influencers” do essentially the same job as these experts, but in order for you to be an influencer, you must first secure a reasonable organic and quantifiable following size. .

So while the Latin word “virus” may have its origins in something like a viscous liquid or poison, which indicates the presence of disease, over the years the term has come to mean sudden fame and unexpected on the Internet. Something so contagious and powerful that if given the opportunity to grow in this rather busy internet cycle, it could actually become a trend.

The fact that one form of the virus makes you contagious and the other famous is reason enough to bury this parallel right now. For starters, the parallel was just that I was shooting in the air and expecting to hit something, looking for details that maybe never existed, all this pain and angst just because I didn’t have until have now failed to find a pathological, ecological or sociological justification for why the dancer in the green dress has gone viral. Yes, I know she has a name, but first of all, she’s the girl in the green dress.

By now, ‘viral girl Ayesha’ has reportedly scored a handful of mid-tier brand endorsements and put her green dress up for auction. She also said no to a group of well-known interviewers because they were unwilling to pay her the fees she demanded. This, my friends, is a cutting-edge viral game, a masterstroke of relevance that you would die to perform at least once in your life. But I’m still confused as to what was so great or so terrible, so funny or so gritty about that video that it gave us our 2022 farewell internet persona/performance.

I watched Ayesha’s dance video at least 15 times by choice. Another 30 times before writing this piece and each time I felt as emotionless and frozen as a close-up of Feroze Khan. Incidentally, I’ve expressed my contempt for Khan’s limitations as a performer over the past two years and it has nothing to do with his recent “battery-free” brush with notoriety. See, again, like being famous, infamy also has a recipe, a combination of vices that make you despise, but what happens when what you offer is so monotonous and mundane that you are unable to pinch a single nerve ending in the human body?

Every time I watch Ayesha’s dance video, I’m reminded of that famous quote from Douglas Adams, “For a moment nothing happened, then nothing kept happening, then the universe has been created.” It’s not even bad to dance anyway, it’s like watching someone who is not a dancer, dance. Personally, the dancing and this clip didn’t cause a yawn but it didn’t help me contain one either. It’s almost like reading those scenes without content in an acting class.

A comedian and internet content creator himself, Ali Gul Pir believes that Ayesha’s fame could still be attributed to some kind of charisma and skill, but what really baffles him is ‘uncle’ ‘Paavan’. Akhtar Laavan” which also gained popularity overnight.

“On the internet every week a new person gets a new chance and some of them may be strange cases but Ayesha is not. She is a beautiful woman who dances well in the video , clearly a lot better than a lot of people we know,” Pir told The Express Tribune.

“At the same time, people who are well exposed may not find anything suggestive about the dance, but a lot of the hate it attracts is because there’s a huge audience that finds its dance provocative. So they hate and make fun of her dancing, but deep down it’s something else bothering them,” Pir explained.

Interestingly, Nida Yasir also described Ayesha’s dance as a family thing that is regularly performed at family events. It also begs the question of how one decides what’s family friendly and did Ayesha get all the hate because she ended up doing something in a less flirty way?

“Anything feminine or let me put it that way – anything effeminate or anything that can remotely trigger male hormones – is bound to be hated and watched on the internet,” said influencer-turned-actor Tamkenat Mansoor . She thinks Ayesha’s performance didn’t have that wow factor though.

“It was just an ordinary performance. There’s literally no oomph or X-factor, which is why you’ll see more people recreating the video to comment on it, and less doing the same for love,” said added Mansoor.

While the internet as a gendered experience and the skills of performers are important factors to consider when talking about going viral, Mansoor felt that it was the soundtrack that did the trick for Ayesha.

“Believe me, it’s all about the soundtrack,” she continued. “In fact, this is the DJ who should have gone viral for putting together such a brilliant remix of the Bollywood classic. Madhuri and Katrina aren’t jumping on the bandwagon because an innocent girl from a background modest tried to give it a shot, of course not.They all do it because Ayesha’s performance is worth listening to.

Pir and Mansoor are both industry professionals who have a say in the game, but Ayesha’s fame remains such an enigma that it’s really hard to point to anything specific.

What can be said for sure is that deep down everyone who makes fun of Ayesha knows that if it’s not for them, then one of their own performed a similar dance, vaguely choreographed at a family wedding and was clearly ashamed of it…and here’s someone who isn’t. “People indeed hate her out of jealousy because they couldn’t even get a fraction of the fame that Ayesha achieved with just one video in their ordinary lives,” Mansoor concluded.

