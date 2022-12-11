5 Best Formal Clothing Stores in Tulsa, OK

Below is a list of the best and leading formal clothing stores in Tulsa. To help you find the best formal clothing stores near you in Tulsa, we’ve put together our own list based on this rating point list.

Tulsas Best Formal Clothing Stores:

The top rated formal wear stores in Tulsa, OK are:

Mens Wearhouse best materials and equipment



best materials and equipment Q Clothier established the perfect community

established the perfect community Express build confidence and inspire self-expression

build confidence and inspire self-expression Bridal Alyssas and Tuxedo meticulously trained marriage counselors

meticulously trained marriage counselors Ed Besharas Formal Wear and Fine Wear tuxedo and accessory rental service

Mens Wearhouse

Mens Wearhouse, for over 45 years helping men love the way they dress. They have been able to deliver on this promise thanks to the world-class customer service provided by their dedicated employees every day. Your happiness is the highest priority at Mens Wearhouse. If you are not completely satisfied with the fit, quality or fabric of an item, you may return your purchase within 90 days of the original sale.

Professional tailors using the finest materials and equipment are available at every Mens Wearhouse store. You will only be charged once for the work done by their tailors. Once they modify a seam, you are guaranteed free alterations to that seam for any reason, within the limits of the garment.

Products:

Rental of tuxedos, rental of suits, pants, etc.

LOCATION:

Address: 8518 E 71st St STE D, Tulsa, OK 74133

Call:(918) 249-1027

Website: www.menswearhouse.com

COMMENTS:

I was quickly fitted for a tuxedo and received excellent customer service. I was a little skeptical at first due to some of the reviews I’ve seen here, and although I haven’t gotten my tuxedo yet, it seems like a great place. Keton L.

Q Clothier

Q Clothier, it all started in 2003 when they built their first physical store. It was 1,000 square feet and all they were selling were custom shirts. Their founders’ family had been in the tailoring business for over 50 years and, after a brief stint in finance, decided to carry on their family heritage. At the time, bringing custom tailoring to high street retail was innovative and innovative, so they were successful from day one. Gone are the days when they grew slowly but naturally, which meant they forged their own path.

Their philosophy is based on customer experience and fostering lasting relationships with their customers. So, they feel they have established the perfect community where a guy can hop between the online and physical worlds perfectly enjoying the best service there is.

Products:

Formal Wear, Bespoke Clothing

LOCATION:

Address: 1343 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120

Call:(918) 346-6487

Website: www.qclothier.com

COMMENTS:

Great service, great clothes and super professional staff. One of my favorite places to shop. Max A

Express

Express is a fashion apparel brand and style community whose intention is to create confidence and inspire self-expression. From wardrobe fundamentals to the latest trends, they outfit doers, makers, movers and shakers with clothes designed for real adaptability. At Express, they operate on the principle that everyone should dream big and dress accordingly. Their clothes revisit the major trends to create a modern and modular wardrobe. With impressive cuts, premium fabrics and impeccable details, each style is designed to help you express your style. Their Labels We Love marketplace highlights their favorite indie brands.

Products:

formal attire

LOCATION:

Address: 7021 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74133

Call:(918) 252-2279

Website: www.stores.express.com/tulsa

COMMENTS:

Friendly staff, good selling prices. Deandre H.

Bridal Alyssas and Tuxedo

Bridal Alyssas and Tuxedo is a full-service salon that assists the Tulsa metro area and beyond. After years of tradition and committed family ownership, Alyssas Bridal has earned an immaculate reputation, offering an exceptional selection of dresses and services ranging from meticulously trained bridal consultants to the most accomplished staff of genuine dressmakers available. With a strong emphasis on quality and selection, their dresses are hand-selected to satisfy every bride.

With their romance and special sophistication, their dresses are sure to fulfill any brides wedding dreams. Since most of their clients are referrals, they invite all brides, mothers, friends and family to come experience the magic and ambiance of Alyssas Bridal.

Products:

Dresses, tuxedos and more

LOCATION:

Address: 6808 S Memorial Dr Suite 356, Tulsa, OK 74133

Call:(918) 250-1991

Website: www.alyssas.com

COMMENTS:

My experience at Alyssas was by far the best experience a girl could ask for when shopping for a wedding dress. Imad asked me what I wanted and the dress he chose for me was the dress. It was a dress I would never have chosen myself, but somehow he knew. I just had my wedding and I could be happier. Go there before you go anywhere else. The team here is amazing. Allyssa S.

Ed Besharas Formal Wear and Fine Wear

Ed Besharas Formal Wear and Fine Wear was established in 1960 and specializes in all black tie occasions, Ed Besharas Formal Wear & Fine Clothing has been dressing Tulsa gentlemen for over 50 years. Whether it’s your first time at a prom or a black tie wedding, they’ll help you with all your evening wear needs. They offer a rental service of high-end designer tuxedos and accessories for all your formal or special occasions. They are family owned and managed.

They assist Tulsa in the development of the arts, education, and humanities. They reserve most of their tuxedos at their Tulsa store. No other tuxedo rental store in Tulsa can claim this. Their price is economical. Since they don’t pay national advertising fees or shipping costs, they pass those savings on to you.

Products:

formal attire

LOCATION:

Address: 3539 S Harvard Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74135

Call:(918) 743-6416

Website: www.besharas.com

COMMENTS:

Came here for a last minute tuxedo rental. Not only was everything ready, but the staff was very attentive and helpful for a first timer like me. The price was affordable, but the quality of service and product is exceptional. Nhu L.