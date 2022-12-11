Fashion
5 Best Formal Clothing Stores in Tulsa, OK
Below is a list of the best and leading formal clothing stores in Tulsa. To help you find the best formal clothing stores near you in Tulsa, we’ve put together our own list based on this rating point list.
Tulsas Best Formal Clothing Stores:
The top rated formal wear stores in Tulsa, OK are:
- Mens Wearhouse best materials and equipment
- Q Clothier established the perfect community
- Express build confidence and inspire self-expression
- Bridal Alyssas and Tuxedo meticulously trained marriage counselors
- Ed Besharas Formal Wear and Fine Wear tuxedo and accessory rental service
Mens Wearhouse
Mens Wearhouse, for over 45 years helping men love the way they dress. They have been able to deliver on this promise thanks to the world-class customer service provided by their dedicated employees every day. Your happiness is the highest priority at Mens Wearhouse. If you are not completely satisfied with the fit, quality or fabric of an item, you may return your purchase within 90 days of the original sale.
Professional tailors using the finest materials and equipment are available at every Mens Wearhouse store. You will only be charged once for the work done by their tailors. Once they modify a seam, you are guaranteed free alterations to that seam for any reason, within the limits of the garment.
Products:
Rental of tuxedos, rental of suits, pants, etc.
LOCATION:
Address: 8518 E 71st St STE D, Tulsa, OK 74133
Call:(918) 249-1027
Website: www.menswearhouse.com
COMMENTS:
I was quickly fitted for a tuxedo and received excellent customer service. I was a little skeptical at first due to some of the reviews I’ve seen here, and although I haven’t gotten my tuxedo yet, it seems like a great place. Keton L.
Q Clothier
Q Clothier, it all started in 2003 when they built their first physical store. It was 1,000 square feet and all they were selling were custom shirts. Their founders’ family had been in the tailoring business for over 50 years and, after a brief stint in finance, decided to carry on their family heritage. At the time, bringing custom tailoring to high street retail was innovative and innovative, so they were successful from day one. Gone are the days when they grew slowly but naturally, which meant they forged their own path.
Their philosophy is based on customer experience and fostering lasting relationships with their customers. So, they feel they have established the perfect community where a guy can hop between the online and physical worlds perfectly enjoying the best service there is.
Products:
Formal Wear, Bespoke Clothing
LOCATION:
Address: 1343 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120
Call:(918) 346-6487
Website: www.qclothier.com
COMMENTS:
Great service, great clothes and super professional staff. One of my favorite places to shop. Max A
Express
Express is a fashion apparel brand and style community whose intention is to create confidence and inspire self-expression. From wardrobe fundamentals to the latest trends, they outfit doers, makers, movers and shakers with clothes designed for real adaptability. At Express, they operate on the principle that everyone should dream big and dress accordingly. Their clothes revisit the major trends to create a modern and modular wardrobe. With impressive cuts, premium fabrics and impeccable details, each style is designed to help you express your style. Their Labels We Love marketplace highlights their favorite indie brands.
Products:
formal attire
LOCATION:
Address: 7021 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74133
Call:(918) 252-2279
Website: www.stores.express.com/tulsa
COMMENTS:
Friendly staff, good selling prices. Deandre H.
Bridal Alyssas and Tuxedo
Bridal Alyssas and Tuxedo is a full-service salon that assists the Tulsa metro area and beyond. After years of tradition and committed family ownership, Alyssas Bridal has earned an immaculate reputation, offering an exceptional selection of dresses and services ranging from meticulously trained bridal consultants to the most accomplished staff of genuine dressmakers available. With a strong emphasis on quality and selection, their dresses are hand-selected to satisfy every bride.
With their romance and special sophistication, their dresses are sure to fulfill any brides wedding dreams. Since most of their clients are referrals, they invite all brides, mothers, friends and family to come experience the magic and ambiance of Alyssas Bridal.
Products:
Dresses, tuxedos and more
LOCATION:
Address: 6808 S Memorial Dr Suite 356, Tulsa, OK 74133
Call:(918) 250-1991
Website: www.alyssas.com
COMMENTS:
My experience at Alyssas was by far the best experience a girl could ask for when shopping for a wedding dress. Imad asked me what I wanted and the dress he chose for me was the dress. It was a dress I would never have chosen myself, but somehow he knew. I just had my wedding and I could be happier. Go there before you go anywhere else. The team here is amazing. Allyssa S.
Ed Besharas Formal Wear and Fine Wear
Ed Besharas Formal Wear and Fine Wear was established in 1960 and specializes in all black tie occasions, Ed Besharas Formal Wear & Fine Clothing has been dressing Tulsa gentlemen for over 50 years. Whether it’s your first time at a prom or a black tie wedding, they’ll help you with all your evening wear needs. They offer a rental service of high-end designer tuxedos and accessories for all your formal or special occasions. They are family owned and managed.
They assist Tulsa in the development of the arts, education, and humanities. They reserve most of their tuxedos at their Tulsa store. No other tuxedo rental store in Tulsa can claim this. Their price is economical. Since they don’t pay national advertising fees or shipping costs, they pass those savings on to you.
Products:
formal attire
LOCATION:
Address: 3539 S Harvard Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74135
Call:(918) 743-6416
Website: www.besharas.com
COMMENTS:
Came here for a last minute tuxedo rental. Not only was everything ready, but the staff was very attentive and helpful for a first timer like me. The price was affordable, but the quality of service and product is exceptional. Nhu L.
|
Sources
2/ https://kevsbest.com/best-formal-clothes-stores-in-tulsa-ok/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 5 Best Formal Clothing Stores in Tulsa, OK
- The Google Pixel 7 is a great phone, but why are more people not buying it?
- Hollywood man arrested after stealing vehicle; Officer injured during arrest
- PM Modi to inaugurate Goa’s Mopa International Airport on December 11
- Historic season for Holy Cross football ends with a quarterfinal loss to South Dakota State
- Donald Trump loses ‘Swagger’, campaign take-off botch: analyst
- Priyanka Chopra’s never-before-seen photos from the Bareilly era have the actor gushing. see here
- Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Tunisian President in Riyadh
- UK start times, openings, live streams and how to follow The Takeover
- Marie Helvin diagnosed with breast cancer | Entertainment
- Why did the dancer in the green dress go viral?
- Protesters in the Philippines decry alleged injustices under Marcos