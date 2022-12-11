Fashion
Paris Jackson, Courteney Cox, Paris Hilton and More Step Out for Celine’s Fashion Show
Celine presented her Fall/Winter 2022 collection in Los Angeles on Thursday. The night was full of glitz, glamor and plenty of A-listers stopping by to watch the show.
The show, titled “The Age of Indianness”, featured models wearing sparkling dresses, metallics and beautiful sequins.
There were also times when models were seen wearing sophisticated looks with ankle boots and stylish bow ties.
Off the runway, the front row was equally glamorous and filled with familiar faces such as Paris Jackson, Courteney Cox and Paris Hilton.
Actresses Brie Larson and Emma Roberts were also in attendance for the fashion extravaganza.
One attendee that wasn’t hard to miss was model Cindy Crawford, who was pictured posing with husband Rande Gerber as well as son Presley Walker Gerber. Crawford wore a sparkly mini dress and knee high boots for the event.
The family was there to support Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, 21, who walked during the show Thursday night.
Celine’s show this season took place at the famous Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles, which has undergone several transformations over the years. In the past, the venue has hosted performances by Prince, James Brown, Neil Young, Nina Simone, Amy Winehouse and many more.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/style/story/paris-jackson-courteney-cox-paris-hilton-celine-fashion-94857566
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Paris Jackson, Courteney Cox, Paris Hilton and More Step Out for Celine’s Fashion Show
- Trump administration unprepared or uninterested in wrongful detentions: Paul Whelan’s brother
- Turkey is playing a difficult balancing act as it strengthens ties with RussiaExBulletin
- Indonesian activists call for new investigation into Paniai case
- Check out these Bollywood actresses whose aging seems to have stopped
- Complete list of records broken by Ishan Kishan during his monster 210-run knock | Cricket
- Switching to Alexa after using Google Assistant for 5 years
- Christmas at City Hall returns with joy after a two-year hiatus
- A high-level US delegation will visit China in the coming days
- 5 Best Formal Clothing Stores in Tulsa, OK
- The Google Pixel 7 is a great phone, but why are more people not buying it?
- Hollywood man arrested after stealing vehicle; Officer injured during arrest