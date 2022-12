Cindy Crawford dazzles in a sheer sequined evening gown for an ultra-special occasion

December 10, 2022 – 08:32 GMT



Tania Leslau

Model Cindy Crawford stunned in a sheer sequin dress as she supported her daughter Kaia Gerber who walked in the Celine show

Cindy Crawford made a disco-ready appearance on Thursday as she took a seat on Celine’s show FROW in support of her daughter Kaia Gerber. The ’90s model shimmered in silver glitter as she watched her mini-me hurtle down the runway in what we imagine will be a proud parenting moment. WATCH: Cindy Crawford dazzles alongside her lookalike daughter – fans react Cindy, 56, slipped into an oversized shirt-style dress with a metallic sequin exterior, puffed midi sleeves, a mini silhouette and a scoop neckline. The sheer piece was layered over a black dress and paired with knee-high black leather boots. Loading player… WATCH: Cindy Crawford reveals the secret behind her amazing hair The star wore her brown hair loose and opted for a camera-ready beauty shine to showcase her career-defining features. She was joined at the event by husband Rande Gerber, son Presley Gerber and daughter’s boyfriend Austin Butler. READ: Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler’s hottest style moments Cindy took to social media to share her latest look with fans online. She captioned the post, “Family affair last night at @celine in LA. So fun to see @kaiagerber on the catwalk — congratulations @hedislimane on the new collection.” Cindy Crawford looked sensational in sequins at the Celine show Followers and close friends loved the family’s wholesome yet stylish outing. “You look beautiful,” wrote one user, while another said, “She’s beautiful like mom, mom! You are beautiful Cindy! You should be back on that trail to show them how it’s done. A third added, “This woman is forever beautiful,” and a fourth commented, “QUEEN.” The model was joined by her famous family for the occasion Cindy has a bunch of brands under her belt ready for the runway – so it makes perfect sense that she’s creating her own. The model shot a campaign for her beauty brand Meaningful Beauty and of course she dominates the whole according. WATCH: Cindy Crawford, 56, looks flawless as she strips down in a bikini and reveals an incredible figure The mother-of-two created a storm in an iridescent midi dress featuring a wrap silhouette, a sequined purple sheen, long sleeves, a v-neckline, ruched details at the sides and a slit front skirt. She paired the party-ready number with barely-there silver heels, letting all eyes fall on her sparkly outfit. Do you like this story? Sign up for our HELLO! Send the newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

