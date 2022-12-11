Fashion
Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda prefer QBE Shootout to become a mixed event
NAPLES The QBE Shootout will become a true mixed event next season, with more LPGA stars joining their PGA counterparts.
So, in addition to more men being able to take lessons in tempo and balance and their short game (more on that later), perhaps a few will pick up some sense of the fashion.
It’s already started this year with Jupiter’s Denny McCarthy and Nelly Korda for the first time.
“She sent me some J. Lindeberg outfits that I don’t quite have the color scheme for, we’re a little different,” McCarthy said ahead of Friday’s first round. “So we tried to coordinate some outfits. I don’t know if my outfits are going to match hers; she has some pretty wild color combinations.”
Where is Greg Norman?LIV’s Greg Norman not at Shark Shootout, but typical of a weird year in golf | D’Angelo
Kisner, Homa’s best friends:New best friends Max Homa and Kevin Kisner look to improve on last year’s QBE Shootout
McCarthy and Korda join Delray Beach’s Maverick McNealy and Lexi Thompson as the only mixed groups in this year’s group of 24. The Associated Press recently reported that the shootout will become a true mixed-team event starting next year, the first since the JC Penney Classic in 1999.
The only question is, what took so long?
The event falls at the perfect time for both tours with the women on hiatus and still a month away from the start of next season, and the men in the middle of the relaxed wrap part of their season. Or what is called the “silly season”.
Adding players such as Thompson, Korda, Annika Sorenstam, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, Danielle Kang, Stacy Lewis, Jessica Korda, Anna Nordqvist, Jennifer Kupcho and others to the field with a PGA teammate would make a weekend -end more interesting and more reasons to turn on the TV.
And much more fun for the participants.
“I think it’s a great end to the season,” World No. 2 Korda said. “And for us to be on stage with the men, I think, is also exciting. For the viewers, it’s just a little something different.”
The 2022 QBE Shootout purse is $3.8 million, modest by PGA standards but topped by just six LPGA events next season. And the more unique an event is, the more intrigue there is for sponsors and the more opportunities there are to raise money.
“Golf being such an individual sport, we want more team events, but definitely mixed men and women,” said Thompson, ranked seventh in the world. “I think it will be great for the game of golf. I think the team events bring in a much bigger fanbase. I think people love watching us play and pump our fists and just be there for each other. others.”
Annika Sorenstam was a pioneer in mixed golf
The history of women in the shootout begins with Sorenstam in 2006. But it took 10 years for the next woman to play, Thompson who teamed with Bryson DeChambeau. Thompson is making her sixth appearance this year and the first year the shootout has featured more than one woman on the court.
Thompson keeps coming back because of the experience and how accepted she was by her male peers. Besides DeChambeau, she has teamed up with Tony Finau, Sean O’Hair and Bubba Watson over the years.
And she’s no stranger to playing with guys, having grown up with two older brothers.
“No other girls were in it (until this year), it was a huge honor to be able to be invited to play in there and challenge my game,” she said.
The biggest challenge for women is playing the extra length. The LPGA Tour season finale, held three weeks ago, takes place on the same Tiburon course with the par-72 playing 6,556 yards. The yardage for the shootout is 7,385 yards.
For women, that means hitting a 6 or 5 iron to the green instead of a 9 iron or pitching wedge.
And Thompson welcomes him.
“I don’t want to play forward,” she said. “Let’s just challenge ourselves. I can hit the driver on every hole, which I love. I don’t get that much opportunity when I play (on the LPGA Tour), so I love bombarding him with the tee and hit mid to long irons.”
Jason Day learned from chipping female pros, putting
While women have reason to admire men’s tee shots, it’s men who talk about what they can get out of playing with an elite female golfer.
Jason Day has enjoyed watching women chip and putt during his career. “I think the women have really strong short games and their putting is great,” he said. “If we end up playing with them, you can always learn something.”
Day and Billy Horschel, who will team up this week and look forward to a future LPGA partner, both admire the tempo and pace displayed by the women.
“I watch LPGA golf a lot,” Horschel said. “A lot of their rhythms are impeccable. Their tempo, their balance, their swing are technically perfect. You can always learn from someone.”
