Fashion
Plus size fashion is serious business
Plus size fashion is quickly emerging as a big growth opportunity for fashion brands and retailers. With the growing awareness of body positivity, sales are on the rise globally and in India. Plus-size consumers are increasingly looking for clothes that not only fit right, but are fashionable, fit well, and flatter their body type.
Plus size fashion A market in latent growth
Plus size is no longer a niche segment or a limited demographic. Estimated at $480,991.8 million in 2019, the global plus size apparel market is expected to reach $696,712.1 million by 2027, according to a market report by Research and Markets, a global online resource for market data and business reports. The global plus size market is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027.
Similar trends are reflected in the Indian fashion market. The The plus-size segment (those who wear sizes beyond 0-12 years) constitutes about half of the total consumers in India, according to Statista, a German market and consumer data company.
Brands can no longer ignore the plus size fashion market as it is no longer a fashionable but a serious clothing category.
Brands play in the plus size fashion market
As plus-size consumers seek out the latest fashions and styles, similar to those available to consumers in other size categories, retailers are focusing on bringing more sizes and styles to this size segment. buyers. Global sellers are launching new brands and clotheslines for shoppers.
The plus size clothing market in India has evolved. Over the past few years, the segment has seen more product launches for plus-size shoppers from major Indian brands and retailers. Most fashion players offer sizes ranging from 2XL to 5XL.
Another encouraging trend is that fashion designers are engaging in promoting plus size fashion by showcasing plus size models at prestigious annual local fashion events like Lakme Fashion Week, Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week and India Bridal Fashion Week.
Despite growing interest from brands and fashion designers, plus-size consumers continue to struggle with limited offers, size and quality issues.
Most brands selling online offer plus size women sizes ranging from 14 to 16 XL. Unfortunately, this size chart is not an actual representation of plus size women’s clothing. Such collections exclude a large portion of plus size women buyers.
Unfortunately, compared to regular sizes, the choices for tall women and men continue to be limited.
While the plus size fashion segment is still primarily aimed at women, the men’s segment is also gaining traction, thanks to terms like daddy-bod. The most popular plus size fashion items are mid-range smart casual wear and sports leisure.
Currently, brands follow different size charts for plus size consumers, adding confusion and spoiling the shopping experience for shoppers.
International and Indian brands present in the plus size segment continue to cater to the needs of European, American and British body types. These size charts do not do Indian body types justice.
Brands need to be more inclusive and invest in more variable sizes that cater specifically to the Indian physique. A more flexible and authentic Indian size chart will help retailers provide Indian consumers with a uniform size label across all brands.
One of the major reasons for the lack of availability of a wide range of plus size clothing globally and in India has to do with the reluctance of manufacturers to produce such clothing as it increases production costs and affects their profit margins. .
Manufacturers continue to see large-scale production of plus size clothing as a risk, as it requires more investment and effort to identify, manufacture and stock different plus size clothing.
Go big with plus size clothing
The growing tribe of direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands and the expansion of online sales channels together will drive the future growth of the plus size market.
D2C brands selling online give shoppers more options in terms of sizes and styles, unlike a retail store that stocks limited products. The convenience of shopping online also helps tall people avoid shameful experiences in physical stores.
In the long run, the plus size fashion market will be driven by genuine brands that don’t just join the plus size clothing bandwagon and pretend to talk about inclusive fashion. Additionally, consumers are now looking for fashionable clothes, jeans, and formal wear. The plus size market will be propelled by brands that quickly recognize the growing demand for extended sizes.
