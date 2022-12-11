Bulldogs open season in style at Yale season opener





NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Yale’s men’s track team opened the 2023 indoor track campaign in promising fashion Saturday at Yale’s season opener. This fixture, a staple of the Elis’ calendar, has been a motivational date for the entire semester, a focal point of much of the training that has taken place over the past few months, and a great opportunity for the Bulldogs to assess how this training is paying off before the winter break. The generally cold December conditions made the athletes grateful to compete indoors for the first time this season. For some of them, it was even their first competition on the boards. But that didn’t stop the Bulldogs from putting up a number of very impressive performances throughout the game. The tone was set at the start of the day by Yale’s pitching contingent. While spectators may have looked cloudy-eyed given the 9:00 a.m. start time, the Bulldogs were anything but as they took advantage of a glorious 1-2 punch from the junior matt call and first year Nolan Recker in the shot put, both sailing beyond the 18m mark. Appel then won the shot put by nearly one and a half meters with his mark of 17.64m. Yale’s success in the field events continued with freshman wins in the long jump and triple jump. In the old Isaiah Udofia chain a dominant victory thanks to a leap of 6.64 m, while in the latter Brian Di Bassinga only needed one successful jump of 14.42m to win by over 1.60m. Both athletes will obviously be ones to watch in the years to come after such an impressive debut. Second year Jacob Kao and first year Andre Farr carried the momentum down the track as they went 1-3 in the 300m with times of 34.72 and 35.47 respectively, Kao edging out a narrow victory by just 0.04 seconds. Minutes before, junior Aaron Cullen had fought hard en route to a time of 4:34.46 and a close third in the mile. In the shorter distances, Yale placed four men in the 60m final after earning a second-place finish as a sophomore. Zakaria Nfaoui in the 60m hurdles. Nfaoui soared to a time of 8.67, when he was a sophomore on the 60m flat Kit Colson sprinted to a stellar victory in just 6.97 seconds. Written by Nweke , justin wrote and James Gridle followed him home in third, seventh and eighth respectively. Yale also posted impressive performances in the middle distance events. Junior Thomas Cirrito was third in the 500m with a time of 1:06.18, while his training partners Prince Drake , Elon Abergel and austin montini fought a fierce battle between them in the 1000m. In the end, despite a quick finish from Abergel, Prince was able to hold the victory in 2:25.39. In the last individual event of the day, first year Knowledge Chettiawon the 3000m in 8:54.07. As always, the meeting concluded with a series of relay races. The Bulldogs fielded three teams in the 4x400m relay and showed great depth by placing second, third and fourth overall, all in times of 3:25 or faster. The relay results epitomized the day of competition for Yale. Many athletes have toed the line and many have achieved great results, but the team leaves the competition hungry for more. They will soon return home for the winter, still as motivated and ready to get back to work before returning to campus next month. Look for the Bulldogs to demonstrate improvements throughout the season. Next up is the Yale icebreaker on January 14. Full results from Saturday’s opener are available here. The photos are here.

