Influencer dumped by fashion brand for calling fellow TikTok star Mikaela Testa ‘fat’

A battle between two popular influencers is heating up on social media.

Kerri Gribble, who has 116,000 followers on TikTok and is also a designer on Onlyfans, has been slammed – and dumped by a fashion brand – after calling rival social media star Mikaela Testa ‘fat’ in a scathing video .

Adelaide-based model Kerri, 21, said ‘social media is fake’ and ‘Mikaela Testa is fat in person’ in a clip shared on Snapchat this week.

Influencer Kerri Gribble (left) has been slammed – and dumped by a fashion brand – after calling rival social media star Mikaela Testa (right) ‘fat’ in a scathing video

There was an instant reaction from fans of Mikaela, 22, who is from Melbourne and has 3.1 million followers on TikTok as well as being a popular Onlyfans star.

Countless social media users then tagged Australian online fashion retailer White Fox Boutique, which Kerri promotes on her social media.

“Won’t buy from White Fox again if they support someone whose body puts other women to shame,” an angry fan wrote in a clip shared on TikTok.

Adelaide-based model Kerri, 21, said ‘social media is fake’ and ‘Mikaela Testa is fat in person’ in a clip shared on Snapchat this week

Mikaela took the drama in its stride and responded by posting a TikTok video in which she showed off her figure in a skimpy crop top tuned to audio that declared “I don’t care”.

The label’s official TikTok account was quick to respond in the comments below the clip: “Hi baby! She’s no longer affiliated with the brand.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted White Fox Boutique for comment.

Following the controversy, Kerri shared a lengthy written apology on social media, in which she insisted there was “more to the story”.

Mikaela hit back on social media, writing: ‘If she thinks that’s what ‘fat’ is, I’m worried”

“I guess I see the world differently, but I’m not going to sit here and beat myself up for saying something bad about someone, because I’m human, we all do that with our friends,” she wrote.

“I’m still human, I make mistakes, I say bad things, I yell, I scream, I cry, I don’t do anything different from everyone else. I’m so happy to be myself and to have grown and matured enough to forgive and love myself even after I made mistakes.

She went on to say that she was just surprised that Mikaela “looks different in person” and that she doesn’t consider calling someone “fat” an insult.

Following the controversy, Kerri shared a lengthy written apology on social media, in which she insisted there was “more to the story”.

‘I don’t think Mik is ‘fat’. She and I could wear the same clothes, and I don’t consider myself fat,” she wrote.

“I don’t think being ‘fat’ is an insult either. I don’t mind and to all the girls who get called fat, I think you still look beautiful.

“Fat is not a gross word to me. I was surprised because Mik looked different in person BUT not bad! She was still gorgeous!”

She went on to say that she was just surprised that Mikaela “looks different in person” and that she wouldn’t consider calling someone “fat” as an insult.

The influencer added that she had no intention of posting the video publicly and that it was “a drunk Snapchat that needed to be sent to my best friends.”

Kerri also insisted she didn’t lose any jobs because of her fat shaming video.

“For the people who come for my ‘brand deals’, I don’t have any. If any of you had watched any of my lives or knew anything about me, you would all know that I don’t like doing them! I’m lazy!’ she says.

There was an instant reaction from fans of Mikaela, 22, who is from Melbourne and has 3.1million TikTok followers as well as being a popular Onlyfans star.

Many tagged Australian online fashion retailer White Fox Boutique, which Kerri promotes on her social media. “I won’t be buying from White Fox again,” an angry fan wrote in a clip shared on TikTok. The label’s official TikTok account was quick to respond in the comments below the clip: “Hi baby! It is no longer affiliated with the brand’

Mikaela seemed to take the drama in her stride and responded by posting a TikTok video in which she showed off her figure in a skimpy crop top tuned to audio that declared “I don’t care”.

She captioned the clip: “A girl I met at an event called me fat on her Snapchat story hours later if she thinks that’s what ‘fat’ is , I’m worried.”

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Kerri Gribble and Mikaela Testa for further comment.

Kerri has 116,000 TikTok followers on the popular app and is also a creator on Onlyfans

It comes after Mikaela punched her haters who shamed her for gaining 9kg.

Mikaela lashed out at fans after commenting on her weight gain when she attended a White Fox Boutique event last month.

A number of her followers pointed out that she looked different, prompting the brunette to cheer in a TikTok video she made after the event.

It comes after Mikaela punched her haters who shamed her for gaining 9kg. Mikaela hit out at fans after commenting on her weight gain when she attended a White Fox Boutique event last month

“It’s come to my attention, apparently to a lot of other people, that I’ve put on a few pounds,” Mikaela said.

She then attacked saying she didn’t give a fuck.

‘You know what, I don’t care. I don’t care if I gained 9kg, I look good,’ she added.

“It’s come to my attention, apparently to a lot of other people, that I’ve put on a few pounds,” Mikaela said.

The star, who is known for her surgically enhanced figure, went on to say that she loves being ‘thick’ and what it makes her body look like.

She said she had gained weight during her recent trip to the United States, where she said being thick was “in fashion”.

“Maybe I like being bigger, maybe I like being thick,” she said. “I like the way I look and I will keep going.”