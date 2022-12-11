See ‘George and Tammy’ star Jessica Chastain’s sexy outfit that closed a red carpet





As someone known for projects like and his new Showtime miniseries , Jessica Chastain took a lot of professional risks. But she’s also known for being adventurous on the red carpet. Most recently, in mid-November, the 45-year-old actress wowed everyone when she arrived at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 13th Annual Governors Awards. She attended the Hollywood event wearing a stunning red long-sleeved dress with an intricate crochet pattern. The neckline of the dress was unique as it started just below her shoulders and descended into a ball. Jessica’s striking dress did not come with any accessories. Instead, the red carpet couture owned the moment. Her fiery red hair was blown out with a parting in the middle and she wore natural makeup. THOMAS BODDI//Getty Images Getty Images When the the star posted a video montage of her evening on Instagram, people immediately reacted to the stunning look. They also let him know through comments on social media. George and Tammie “It’s true, according to some scientific studies, Jessica Chastain is a goddess,” one fan wrote on Instagram. “Whoever said redheads can’t wear red. Stunningly beautiful! Inspiration for another redhead,” another follower added. “Wow this dress is beyond that,” another person replied. It goes without saying, The good nurse The actress’ latest attire proves why she’s a fashionable force. Additionally, Jessica has expanded her fashion tastes with each appearance she makes for various press events. While promoting her Netflix movie The good nurse in October, she attended a screening in New York wearing a one-shoulder white mini dress that had bows all the way down the left side. Add to that the fact that Jessica has new projects in stores for 2023, chances are we’ll be equally stunned by its next fashion moment. Editorial Assistant As an entertainment and news editorial assistant for Good Housekeeping, Adrianna (her) writes about everything TV, movies, music and pop culture. She graduated from Yeshiva University with a BA in Journalism and a minor in Business Management. She covers shows like The recruit, 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomyalthough when she’s not watching the latest show on Netflix, she’s taking up martial arts or drinking way too much coffee. This content is imported from OpenWeb. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

