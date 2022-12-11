Memphis stuns No. 11 Auburn in Hoopsgiving men’s basketball showcase





Just a good old fashion beatdown is the name of this one. In what acted as a virtual home game for the Auburn Tigers, Memphis upset the 11-ranked team 82-73, handing the SEC powerhouse its first loss of the season. Memphis never trailed in the second half and led by as much as 15 points in the second period. The team managed the shot clock beautifully throughout the stretch, using the majority of the shot clock in every possession, moving the rock and waiting late in the shot clock to shoot the ball. .@MbkDmann BY THE CUP 8:15 2H | MEM 65, AUB 52 pic.twitter.com/DU5L2rbNiT Memphis Basketball (@Memphis_MBB) December 11, 2022 Kendric Davis left as he flirted with a triple-double; he finished with 27 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. DeAndre Williams also played well, posting a 16-point, 11-board double-double and was the third starter to finish in double digits. Alex Lomax also added 13 points. Auburn pressed for most of the second half, but Memphis went seemingly phaseless. Although the SEC team had four double-digit players, Green Jr. Moore, Broome and Johnson, none of them shot particularly well. The team shot just 38% from the field and 25% from three. Coach Bruce Pearl was hit with a technical foul late in the outing after what he thought was a missed call drove him crazy. His side tried to rally for a comeback, cutting the lead to eight with three minutes remaining, but the game was ultimately out of reach as Memphis clung to their lead. Auburn goes 9-1 on the season, while coach Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers go 8-2 on the year, marking the teams’ first victory over a ranked opponent with the win tonight.

