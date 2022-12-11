Asian doll returns after being accused of being a ghost designer

Asian Doll has responded to accusations that she ghosted a designer after inquiring about a bespoke dress for her 26th birthday celebration.

The saga began on Wednesday, Dec. 7, when designer Caila Abdul posted screenshots on Instagram of her conversations with Asian Doll as early as Nov. 22 and lambasted the “Nunnadet Shit” rapper for giving away her intellectual property.

Along with proof that Asian Doll accepted the custom design award and brought the designer in for a fitting, the detailed post also included screenshots of the original dress Caila Abdul had made compared to the dress. that Asian Doll had recreated.

“This is so heartbreaking,” Caila Abdul wrote in part in the IG post’s long caption. “@asiandabrat made me spend hundreds of dollars designing her birthday dress just to ghost me ONE DAY BEFORE HER BIRTHDAY. Not only that, @asiandabrat also sent my design in to be recreated and copied by someone another at the last minute.

On Friday, December 9, Asian Doll aired her frustrations on Twitter days after she started trending on social media following the fashion designer’s claims. cause she’s broke.

“I’m so forced to explain myself to internet bitches that I’d rather not say nun and no longer believe what you want idgaf,” Asian Doll tweeted, seemingly in direct response to screenshot receipts that Abdul has posted.

She continued in another tweet: “Yesterday I let you guys do the talking today I’m telling you all you SUCK MY DICK bitches one by one let’s play.”

Asian Doll then set her sights on a Twitter user who tried to shame her by alleging she couldn’t afford the dress in the first place. “Her dress was $1500, her dress was a 2k bitch who couldn’t afford what? Your rent ain’t even 2k bitch watch your stuff,” she tweeted.

Earlier this year, Asian Doll was arrested for speeding and quickly taken into custody after it was discovered she was driving without a license and a warrant had been issued for her arrest for another offence.

Shortly after her arrest, Asian Doll took to social media to share that she was arrested on her way to a show in Mobile, Alabama. The rapper revealed at the time that she would have to wait until October 31 to see a judge. In a post on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Bond was turned down! Still in jail. Sorry to all my fans for the shows I missed. I love you all, come back soon.

Several days later on November 4, Asian Doll shared her photo which ended up going viral as fans were quick to dub her “Prison BAE”, due to her look which included full makeup, hairstyle wavy with slicked back baby hair and stunning lashes.

Meanwhile, in August, the Dallas rime got into a physical altercation after a woman allegedly tried to steal his diamond chain.

A video of the incident has surfaced showing the rapper being restrained by several onlookers as she lunges at the would-be thief.

Stupid bitch, are you stupid? she can be seen yelling at the woman. A person filming the fight is heard saying: Stop messing with them, Asian! Get that shit up, Asian. On the blood, get that shit up, Asian!