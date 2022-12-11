Fashion
Asian doll returns after being accused of being a ghost designer
Asian Doll has responded to accusations that she ghosted a designer after inquiring about a bespoke dress for her 26th birthday celebration.
The saga began on Wednesday, Dec. 7, when designer Caila Abdul posted screenshots on Instagram of her conversations with Asian Doll as early as Nov. 22 and lambasted the “Nunnadet Shit” rapper for giving away her intellectual property.
Along with proof that Asian Doll accepted the custom design award and brought the designer in for a fitting, the detailed post also included screenshots of the original dress Caila Abdul had made compared to the dress. that Asian Doll had recreated.
“This is so heartbreaking,” Caila Abdul wrote in part in the IG post’s long caption. “@asiandabrat made me spend hundreds of dollars designing her birthday dress just to ghost me ONE DAY BEFORE HER BIRTHDAY. Not only that, @asiandabrat also sent my design in to be recreated and copied by someone another at the last minute.
On Friday, December 9, Asian Doll aired her frustrations on Twitter days after she started trending on social media following the fashion designer’s claims. cause she’s broke.
“I’m so forced to explain myself to internet bitches that I’d rather not say nun and no longer believe what you want idgaf,” Asian Doll tweeted, seemingly in direct response to screenshot receipts that Abdul has posted.
I’m so attached to explaining myself on the Internet to bitches, I prefer not to say nun, no longer believe what you want idgaf
— Asian Doll (@AsianDaBrattt) December 9, 2022
She continued in another tweet: “Yesterday I let you guys do the talking today I’m telling you all you SUCK MY DICK bitches one by one let’s play.”
Asian Doll then set her sights on a Twitter user who tried to shame her by alleging she couldn’t afford the dress in the first place. “Her dress was $1500, her dress was a 2k bitch who couldn’t afford what? Your rent ain’t even 2k bitch watch your stuff,” she tweeted.
Yesterday I let you talk today I tell you all you bitches SUCK MY DICK one by one, let’s play
— Asian Doll (@AsianDaBrattt) December 9, 2022
Her dress was $1500 her dress was 2k bitch who couldn’t afford what? Your rent ain’t even 2k bitch watch your stuff https://t.co/GB5IztIFlv
— Asian Doll (@AsianDaBrattt) December 9, 2022
Earlier this year, Asian Doll was arrested for speeding and quickly taken into custody after it was discovered she was driving without a license and a warrant had been issued for her arrest for another offence.
Shortly after her arrest, Asian Doll took to social media to share that she was arrested on her way to a show in Mobile, Alabama. The rapper revealed at the time that she would have to wait until October 31 to see a judge. In a post on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Bond was turned down! Still in jail. Sorry to all my fans for the shows I missed. I love you all, come back soon.
Several days later on November 4, Asian Doll shared her photo which ended up going viral as fans were quick to dub her “Prison BAE”, due to her look which included full makeup, hairstyle wavy with slicked back baby hair and stunning lashes.
Meanwhile, in August, the Dallas rime got into a physical altercation after a woman allegedly tried to steal his diamond chain.
A video of the incident has surfaced showing the rapper being restrained by several onlookers as she lunges at the would-be thief.
Stupid bitch, are you stupid? she can be seen yelling at the woman. A person filming the fight is heard saying: Stop messing with them, Asian! Get that shit up, Asian. On the blood, get that shit up, Asian!
|
Sources
2/ https://hiphopdx.com/news/asian-doll-snaps-back-accused-ghosting-designer-custom-dress
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Asian doll returns after being accused of being a ghost designer
- Sick Noise Tools – TRYPTICON (KONTAKT) Free Download
- Ijaz-ul-Haq meets PTI leader Imran Khan
- Corruption and authoritarian working style haunt Chinese President Xi Jinping as CCP faces leadership challenges
- “Just not good enough yet”
- Mike Baird unveiled as new Cricket Australia chair
- Fluffy Audio – Jazz Bass (KONTAKT) PROPER Free Download
- Prime Minister Modi Nagpur Live Visit : Prime Minister Modi lays foundation stone for Nagpur Metro phase
- Ozzie and Harriet actress, wife of David Nelson, was 90 – The Hollywood Reporter
- Luke Holland Drums (KONTAKT) Free Download
- Hello! Actress Ruth Madoc dies following an accident
- BC Downs Southern misses out in NIVC semifinals