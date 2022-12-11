Square-shaped watches for men: Favorites | Most Wanted Products





Watch styles differ from each other in several ways. As a result, they are much less frequent and move much slower. The problem is that a watch’s primary function is to tell time, so there’s not much room for weirdness, experimentation, or out-of-the-box thinking in its design. The formula, however, can be changed by focusing on the watch body rather than its features. Therefore, improvising the design of watches, here are some great wristwatches for men that have sleek square shaped dials that look fabulous. Square watches are particularly attractive due to their distinctive faces and square mechanisms. It’s no surprise, given that the larger size allows for more features and complications, but it’s not possible to add extra features to an analog watch rather than date and time. Some of the best square shaped watches for men available online are listed below:



First on this list of the best square face watches for men is this vintage square face watch from HRNT. This watch will surely give that old and retro look that is hard to find these days. The strong and sleek chain strap of this watch from HRNT is also made from premium stainless steel, making it a very durable watch in this price range. Moreover, inside this dial, this watch has a day and date display which makes it even more versatile.

Congratulations! You have successfully voted Log in to see the result Sonata is surely one of the most trusted watch brands in India which has been regulating its operation in India for a few decades. The solid design of Sonata watches has long been their talking point. Here on this list is this Sonata Analog White Dial Watch with Solid Metal Strap for Men. This watch is specially designed for people who believe in this brand. The white dial of this square-shaped watch perfectly complements the gold metal bracelet to give you a very elegant look when worn with your evening attire. Additionally, this Sonata analog white dial watch comes with a 2-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Next on this list of stylish square shaped watches for men is this sporty looking watch from one of the best watch brands in India, Fastrack. This black Fastrack watch is made with expert craftsmanship that makes it one of the most attractive products on this list. Its sporty design all in black will surely make you fall for it. The black dial inside with silver watch hands even adds to its sportiness. The leather strap of this watch is also made from premium quality fabric that will surely not cause any type of discomfort even if you wear it for long periods of time.

Very few brands in India make some of the finest watches in India, and Timex is surely one of them. Its brilliant horological mechanics is something its customers have long admired. However, speaking of this Timex Analog Silver Dial Men’s Watch, this product comes with a sleek metal strap that looks shiny with that white dial. In addition, the golden hour and minute hands of this watch blend perfectly with the dial and the bracelet. The premium stainless steel metal used during its manufacture also ensures its durability and toughness.

Next on this list of square shaped watches for men is this iconic product from Casio. Casio is known for making very durable wristwatches and this vintage digital gray dial watch is no exception either. The high quality stainless steel metal band will hold up in even the toughest situations so you don’t have to worry about the safety of your watch. The digital display of this watch from Casio is something quite commendable, its appearance of high quality numbers will surely make you cringe. Apart from time, this watch also has several other functions such as stopwatch, 24-hour time format, day and date functions, etc.

Moving forward on this list of the best square shaped watches for men, next up is this stylish men’s wristwatch. This wristwatch from the House of Timewear is a product appreciated by many people due to its design and quality. Shiny quality brown leather strap gives you a premium feeling when you wear it. Moreover, the white dial of this watch also looks beautiful with those silver hour and minute hands. Considering all the facts and points mentioned about this wristwatch, this product is surely a must-have at this price.

Square Shape Watches for Men – FAQs



Are square watches for men beautiful?

The best square watches for men tend to be minimalist in design, with sharp angles and clean lines that subtly complement your attire. Square-shaped watches are often considered rare but elegant. Are square wristwatches for men fashionable?

The trend of square watches has been embraced by the fashion industry for both men and women. For women, the trend favors watches with smaller and more delicate designs. However, square-shaped watches are also in fashion among men. Are square watches fashionable in 2022?

Vintage/retro style, smartwatches and minimalist design are some of the megatrends covered by fashion, jewelry and lifestyle influencers and platforms. Square shaped wristwatches are currently in high demand by men and women of all ages. DISCLAIMER

DISCLAIMER



