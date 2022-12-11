Western fashion trends of 2023 to discover











Everyone loves a good outfit and matching accessories. Whether it’s for NFR, a country bar dance party or a normal day on the town. We’ve selected some of our favorite Western fashion 2023 styles and pieces from boutiques in the beautiful untouched mountains of Montana and sweeter than sweet tea, North Georgia. Whole Soul Shop, located in Canton, Georgia, is a boutique owned and operated by childhood best friends Wendy and Christie Lynn. Look Good, Feel Good, Do Good is their mission – to uplift and empower those who walk through their doors. Lindsi Rian Creative Keep it simple with shades of gray and a bold piece! This standalone cardigan is the perfect fitted piece to pair with a touch of turquoise and silver. Extra flair tie-dye corduroy pants with boots or wedge sandals add a little more shape in all the right places. Lindsi Rian Creative From head to toe, this look is adorable for any occasion. The movement of this fringed suede skirt will turn heads on any dance floor. Add a floral print shirt, a leather and silver belt with a suede fedora hat and you have the perfect outfit for a date, a country concert or an orline dance! Lindsi Rian Creative Looking to hold on to those summer vibes, but love is falling? Pair this understated yellow farmhouse style shirt with flared jeans that have a touch of character! These embroidered flowers will have you searching for wildflowers among the fall leaves all day long! Lindsi Rian Creative The campaign is always in style with this olive gray tulle skirt! Pair a cute crop top with a denim vest and some accessories and you have an easy look for those dreamy fall photo shoots! Want to add some extra flair? Put on a hat for that little something extra! Montana Silversmiths Montana Silversmiths draws inspiration from the spirit, drama and romance of the West, creating both jewelry and earrings with meaning and beauty. Translating that inspiration into products designed in Montana and made in the USA. Employing over 175 artists, Montana Silversmiths focus on the art of their craft to create unique jewelry and custom buckles suitable for any cowboy. , and the Southwest Starbrite cuff bracelet. Hope you enjoyed these western fashion trends 2023! Credit to Montana Silversmiths for product photos.





Fluent on Dutch Bros coffee and my love of travel, I’m always up for adventure. I believe in exploring new places and having drunken evenings around a campfire. Unpopular opinion or not, Cards Against Humanity is the best game ever made. @lindsiriancreative





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cowboylifestylenetwork.com/2023-western-fashion-trends/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

