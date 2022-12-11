Razorbacks end first half strong, continue to start second half, overtake Oklahoma

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Yes, this Arkansas team is following what is becoming a familiar pattern.

The Razorbacks don’t start fast, finish strong in the first half, then start the second half like their hair is on fire and pick up a win.

That’s exactly what they did in Oklahoma at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday 88-78.

Perhaps as good as anyone, Hogs coach Eric Musselman makes adjustments during a game and at halftime about as well as anyone.

“I just talked about how we can defend better,” he said later of the half-time chat. “At halftime, we changed our pick-and-roll coverage. “We really hadn’t made a lot of change. I was worried that we had done so much this year.”

Arkansas closed the first half with a 12-4 run, opened the second half with an 11-2 surge, and never looked back.

The Hogs improved to 9-1 while the Sooners fell to 7-3. Teams have split the two-game neutral-site series to date, with the designated home team winning each year.

Ricky Council IV scored a game-high 26 points, including 17 in the first half. He and Davonte Davis, who had a steal and two free throws with 5.1 seconds left before the break, sparked the run to end the first half.

Arkansas Razorbacks Ricky Council vs. Oklahoma Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. (Walt Beazley/Arkansas Communications)

Arkansas missed its first two shots of the second half before making it eight in a row to take a 60-48 lead.

Oklahoma came within nine (73-68) with 4:47 to go after a 3-pointer from Tanner Groves. However, Jordan Walsh responded with a triple of his own. The Sooners made a few more 3s inside the final 1:30 to come within nine twice.

With 1:05 to go, Kamani Johnson helped put the game away. After Davonte Davis missed the second of two free throws, Walsh missed a return attempt, but Johnson was there to swing the ball to put the Hogs up 12.

Arkansas Razorbacks Nick Smith, Jr. against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. (Walt Beazley/Arkansas Communications)

Nick Smith Jr., finished with 21 points. Walsh matched his season high with 12 points, scoring two hat-tricks, and Makhi Mitchell added 10 points with six rebounds and four assists. Anthony Black and Council each had five assists.

Grant Sherfield led Oklahoma with 23 points while Milos Urzan and Jalen Hill added 15 and 11, respectively.

Arkansas will take a week off due to final exams and return to action on Saturday (Dec. 17) for its annual trip to North Little Rock to welcome Bradley to Simmons Bank Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.

FIRST HALF: Arkansas 43, Oklahoma 40

• Arkansas finished the half on a 12-4 run thanks to a deep 3-point shot from Ricky Council IV as the shot clock expired, followed by an old-school 3-point play Council mode. Then, late in the half, Davonte Davis stole, was fouled and hit two free throws with 5.1 seconds left to make it 43-40 at halftime.

• The Council scored 17 points for the Razorbacks while Nick Smith Jr. added 10.

• Arkansas were only called for three fouls and the Sooners did not attempt a free throw. The Razorbacks were 7 of 9 from the line.

• The Sooners shot 62.1% from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-pointers.

• Grant Sherfield led the Sooners with 11 points.

SECOND HALF: Arkansas 45, Oklahoma 38

• Nick Smith Jr. led Arkansas with 11 points in the second half.

• Arkansas had 11 assists out of 18 baskets scored during the period.

• All five of the Council’s assists came in the second half.

• Sherfield had 12 points in the half to lead Oklahoma.

• The Razorbacks shot 62.1% from the field in halftime.

PLAY NOTES

• Arkansas’ starting lineup was Anthony Black – Nick Smith Jr. – Ricky Council IV – Jordan Walsh – Makhi Mitchell for the third game in a row.

• Arkansas won the tip.

• Makhi Mitchell scored the first points of the match, a lay-up at 19:47 from a pass from Anthony Black.

• Davonte Davis and Jalen Graham have been Razorback’s first substitutes this season.

• The 58 points in the paint is the fourth most against a Power-5 opponent and the most in a game away from Bud Walton Arena.

• For the second time this season, Ricky Council IV have played the full 40 minutes of a regular game. He has now played all 20 minutes in one half nine times.

• All eight Razorbacks who have played have been credited with at least one steal. Walsh and Black each had two.

