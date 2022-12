I got a dress code at my Christian college for showing cleavage – they warned me about the lustful eye of a man

A FORMER student shared her experience with the dress code on campus and people couldn’t believe it. Anna, who goes by TikTok handle @annatheedragon, uses her platform to call out her Christian college for its conservative rules and bigoted views, which she has experienced firsthand. 3 Anna exposed different facets of her Christian college which she finds alarming Credit: @annatheedragon/TikTok In tiktok videosAnna wrote: How close are you to exposing your entire Christian college experience on the internet? A Princess and the Frog song played, as Anna lip-synced: We’re getting closer and closer every day, because I’m almost there. I’m almost there. Soon after, she started speaking out against her college for sexism, bigotry, racism, etc. in several videos, while always using a comedic tone. While she doesn’t appear to have ever explicitly named her college, her responses to comments suggest she attended Pensacola Christian College in Florida. In one of them tracking videosAnna shared a dress code story on campus before she graduated in 2019. In it, Anna wore a spaghetti strap crop top with a criss-cross detail on her neckline, which was still heavily covered. This left his chest, shoulders, arms and part of his stomach exposed. POV: You get a Christian college dress code from your dorm leader. Anna began to recreate the dialogue from the conversation from her dorm leader’s perspective. Hey girl, do you have a moment? Please come with me, she said at first, as she picked up a high pitched voice and walked around. Hey girl, so I was just noticing your outfit and it’s super adorable; however, it looks like you’re showing a bit of cleavage and unfortunately, it’s against school policy, she continued. Then she added: I’m going to have to ask you to go back to your room and get changed. She said her dorm leader also asked for her name and student number so they could report Anna to school officials. 3 Anna wore an outfit similar to what she wore when she had a dress code in college Credit: @annatheedragon/TikTok Then Anna took on an accent mimicking a proper, older woman in a singsong voice, saying, The office can tell you about a man’s lustful eye. She continued dramatically: He will ransack your village, steal your chastity and eat your butter. Yes, that exact thing happened, she added in the caption. While many people found her accent change hysterical, others pointed out their shock at the strict dress code. A DRESS CODE AT COLLEGE?? Hell no. I’m a Christian too, but there’s NO WAY I’m letting my school tell me how to dress, someone commented. People also shared similar experiences, with one writing: It’s legit, but because my jeans had a hole. 3 She had a comical take on the situation, but still thinks it was dramatic and shocking Credit: @annatheedragon/TikTok

