BYU gives No. 21 Creighton a 4th straight loss, 83-80





LAS VEGAS (AP) Rudi Williams scored 26 points and BYU handed No. 21 Creighton his fourth straight loss, 83-80 on Saturday night at the Jack Jones Hoopfest. The Cougars (6-5) found themselves with five double-digit players as they ended a two-game skid. Jason Robinson, Gideon George and Fousseyni Traore each scored 11 points, while Richie Saunders finished with 10. Creighton (6-4) continued its downward spiral after opening the season 6-0. Arthur Kaluma, who fouled the Blue Jays, led them with 27 points. Baylor Scheierman produced a double-double for Creighton with 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Trey Alexander scored 17 points and Ryan Nembhard had 11. The Blue Jays finished 23 of 60 (38.3%) from the floor and failed to get any offensive production from their reserves as their bench was outscored 38-8. Creighton shot 36% from the field during his four-game slide that included losses to the then No. 1. 14 Arizona and at No. 2 Texas. BYU established its presence in the paint by winning the first-half rebound battle, 23-13, including a huge 7-1 advantage on the offensive glass. The dominance helped the Cougars beat Creighton 22-8 in the paint. BYU also got a huge boost from their reserves, beating the Blue Jays 22-8 in bench points in the first half. The Cougars took control of the first half with 4:43 remaining and the game was tied 36-all. Using a 13-5 run in a 3:25 span, BYU pulled away from the Blue Jays to open a 49-41 advantage, led by Williams scoring prowess off the bench. Williams finished the first half 5 of 10 from the field, scoring 16 points in 15 minutes to lead the Cougars to a 49-45 lead at the break. The Cougars shot 18 of 37 (48.6%) from the floor in the first half, including 5 of 14 (35.7%) from 3-pointers. Creighton was 13 of 28 (46.4%) in the first half, dropping a stellar 8 of 13 (61.5%) from beyond the arc. BIG PICTURE BYU: Dallin Hall averaged 6.2 points per game. After averaging 11.0 points per game over his past four games, the freshman goaltender has been limited to just seven on 2-for-9 shooting from the field. Creighton: After starting the season 5 of 28 from 3-point range, senior guard Francisco Farabello is 7 of 11 (63.6%) in his last two games. CONSEQUENCES OF THE SURVEY Creighton will likely fall out of the Top 25 next week. NEXT BYU: Hosts Western Oregon on Thursday. Creighton: Plays at Arizona State on Monday in Las Vegas. ___ AP College Basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

