William & Marys stellar season ends resoundingly and frozen at Montana State in an FCS The Virginian-Pilot quarterfinal

BOZEMAN, Mont. – One of the best seasons in William & Mary football history came to a shocking end on Friday night on a frozen and slippery pitch, more than 2,200 miles from home.
Montana State (12-1), considered a pre-kickoff touchdown favorite, raced through and past the Tribe in a 55-7 rout in the quarterfinals of the Football Championship Division.
Quarterback Tommy Mellott ran for three touchdowns and threw one, and Isaiah Ifanse ran for two touchdowns.
The silver lining for Tribe fans? Many of them had probably fallen asleep around halftime, as it approached midnight in the East and the Bobcats were leading 27-0.
W&M (11-2), which has won its previous six road games and the Colonial Athletic Association championship, couldn’t get a first down until trailing 17-0 in what would have been the coldest game in the long history of school football. It was a sharp reversal of the previous weeks 54-14 win over Gardner-Webb at Williamsburg.
The temperature in Bozeman, around 17 degrees at kick-off, made it difficult to get a foothold on the synthetic turf. Fourth-seeded MSU, used to training in the cold, looked much more comfortable than the fifth-seeded Tribe and earned their 20th straight win at home.
After the Bobcats were three and a half on their first two possessions, the Montana States offensive line began to dominate the renowned Tribes defense.
The W&M star of the night was Bronson Yoder, who rushed for 122 yards on 26 carries. His 2-yard touchdown run with 3:11 left in the game saved a team that threw 10 shutouts.
Still, Montana State ran for 328 yards (7.8 per carry) to Tribes 135 yards (3.5 per carry). Both teams have been among the most efficient nations during the year.
A sign of the tribe’s bad night: Montana States Taco Dowler had more yards (143) on six punt returns than W&M racked up on 39 carries, despite Yoders’ excellence.
W&Ms Darius Wilson completed just 7 of 18 passes for 62 yards, and a knockdown turned into a Simeon Woodard interception to spoil one of the Tribes few promising possessions.
Blake Glessner’s 30-yard field goal gave MSU the lead with 3:40 left in the first quarter, and Mellott, one of two quarterbacks who play regularly for the Bobcats, ran around the left end to a 22-yard touchdown on the last play of the first quarter. .
The second quarter got even worse for coach Mike London’s team and his tight-knit group of fans, which included former star NFL quarterback Cam Newton, the older brother of the receiver/returner of kicked Tribe Caylin Newton.
Ifanse ran intact for a 68-yard touchdown, becoming MSU’s all-time leading rusher on the play. After recovering from a knee injury, he was in only his second game of the season and ran for 162 yards.
Mellotts’ 8-yard run and Glessners’ 50-yard field goal put the Tribe in a 27-0 halftime hole.
In the third quarter, the Bobcats continued to delight their fans, some of them cheeky and shirtless. Marqui Johnston kicked off the opener 87 yards at W&M 9, from where Ifanse scored on the next play. Mellotts 1-yard TD sneak and 17-yard touchdown at Clevan Thomas preceded Dowlers’ 79-yard punt return for a touchdown, the knockout that made it 55-0 with 5:03 left in third quarter.
Yoders’ touchdown capped a 10-play, 84-yard drive long after many Tribe fans had likely fallen asleep.
The Bobcats (12-1) advanced to the semifinals and a potential rematch with top-seeded South Dakota State, which faces Holy Cross in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Montana State eliminated the Jackrabbits 31-17 in the semifinals in 2021 and qualified to face North Dakota State for the title before losing.
Meanwhile, W&M was soon to return home, contemplating a physically, mentally and emotionally numbing evening.
|
