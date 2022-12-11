See Jessica Chastain turn heads in strapless corset dress





By Britta DeVore | Tons of Hollywood stars have been serving up stunning looks on the red carpet lately, but this week it’s Jessica Chastains’ turn. The Scenes from a wedding The star was recently spotted strutting in front of a MoMA film, donning a stunning Armani Priv gown, which you can see below. The strapless blue dress is covered in dazzling patterns with lacing up the top, giving a corset look. Not one to shy away from the camera, over the past few days we’ve seen Jessica Chastain sporting a slew of stunning outfits. There was her lime green dress she wore to the premiere of her new Showtime limited series, George and Tammieher low-cut orange dress that caught the eye at the BFI London film festival, and of course a fun and flirty pink dress she posed alongside him in The good nurse co-star, Eddie Redmayne, and showed off in an Instagram post. Embracing all the colors of the rainbow and beyond, Chastain proves there’s nothing too bold or vibrant to wear. The last few years have been great for Jessica Chastain who won the Oscar in 2021 for her performance as the titular televangelist in Michael Showalters Tammy Faye’s eyes. Since then, she has appeared in the action thriller The 355James Grays armageddon timeand the scripted drama of a true crime, The good nurse. His latest mini-series, George and Tammiewhich tells the story of the iconic country music duo, has just arrived on Showtime, and has already been met with praise from fans and critics alike. Next step for the actress, Shell appears in Michel Francos Memory, opposite Peter Sarsgaard. Plot details are being kept under wraps at this time, but filming for the feature film wrapped at the end of May, so news should come to us in the future. Jessica Chastain should also appear in Benot Delhommes Mother instinctwhich also hasn’t set a release window yet. However, we know more about the Delhomme-directed film as the psychological thriller will be adapted from Olivier Masset-Depasses’ 2018 French film of the same name. The feature will take audiences back to the 1960s, where they will see a doomed friendship play out between two housewives. Alongside Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway will also direct the film which boasts an ensemble cast including Josh Charles, Anders Danielsen Lie and Caroline Lagerfelt. Meanwhile, the Bond rumor mill has been working overtime, with Jessica Chastain recently revealing her desire to join the spy franchise. During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress revealed that she would consider joining the next line of Bond films if she could play the villain. As cheeky as ever, Chastain told the late-night talk show host that she’d rather the suave spy be scared of her than be the object of her desire. Although Bond isn’t currently in the future for Jessica Chastain, the actress certainly has a load of projects on her list. And while that’s just good news for fans in general, it also means more glamorous red carpet looks are on the way. Check out her latest dazzling dress via the photo above.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com/cltr/see-jessica-chastain-strapless-corset-dress.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos