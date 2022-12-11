Cummings and Federiko Power Pitt win 91-66 over Sacred Heart





Next game: North Florida 17/12/2022 | 1:00 p.m. ACC network 93.7 The Fan December 17 (Saturday) / 1 p.m. North Florida PITTSBURGH Second year Federico Federico dominated the graduate paint and transfer guard Nelly Cummings earned his best score as a Panther in a 91-66 win over Sacred Heart on Saturday afternoon at the Petersen Events Center. Federiko had 17 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and three blocks, while Cummings knocked down six three-point field goals en route to a season-best 24-point effort. The Panthers opened the game in the second half by beating Sacred Heart, 50-30, after halftime. The Pioneers closed the gap to 56-54 with 13:56 remaining on an Aidan Carpenter layup, but Pitt responded in a terrific way by closing the game on a 35-12 run. Cummings knocked down four three-point field goals and edged Sacred Heart 14-12 down the stretch. Pitt also got a double-double effort from Blake Hinson who finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Greg Elliot scored 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field, including 3-of-5 three-pointers. The Panthers opened the game on a 9-0 streak as Cummings and Hinson combined for all nine points. A cold shooting streak and a 13-2 run from Sacred Heart closed the gap midway through the half and the final 13 minutes of action went by a five-point margin. A Nike Sibands The quick three-point play with 21 seconds gave the Panthers a 41-36 lead at intermission. Pitt missed 8 of 9 shots, including five three-pointers, over a four-minute span as the Pioneers cut back an early deficit. The Panthers finished the half on 37.1 percent (13 of 35) shooting from the field, including 4 of 16 (.250) from three-pointers. Nine offensive rebounds and an 11-of-12 (.917) effort from the free throw line helped offset the shooting struggles of the first half. Raheem Solomon led the Pioneers with 18 points, including 11 in the first half of the game. Carpenter (16) and Nico Galette (10) also scored in double figures for Sacred Heart. Pitt improves to 7-4 overall, including 5-1 in non-conference home games, while Sacred Heart drops to 5-6 overall. DOUBLE DOUBLE-DOUBLE

Blake Hinson (19 points, 11 rebounds) and Federico Federico (17 points, 14 rebounds) both recorded double-doubles in the win. Federiko grabbed 10 offensive rebounds, tied for third in program history. TOPS OF THE SEASON ALL AROUND The Panthers posted season highs in points (91), field goals (33), rebounds (54), offensive rebounds (20), rebound margin (+28), free throw percentage (. 933) and steals (4) Federiko had season highs in points, rebounds and assists Cummings had season highs in points (24) and steals (4) Elliott tied a season high with four interceptions Jorge Diaz Graham posted a season high with three assists NO BURTON Second top scorer Jamarius Burton missed his second game of the season due to knee inflammation. The Charlotte, North Carolina native entered Saturday’s action as the only ACC player to average at least 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per match. He’s shooting 54.2 percent from the field, averaging 15.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. NEXT Pitt returns to action on Saturday, Dec. 17 with his final non-conference home game of the season against North Florida (1 p.m. ACC Network).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pittsburghpanthers.com/news/2022/12/10/mens-basketball-cummings-and-federiko-power-pitt-to-91-66-win-over-sacred-heart.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos