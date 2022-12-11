Iowa Men’s Wrestling Claims Road Victory in Chattanooga





The Hawkeyes continued their undefeated season and won six of 10 games against the Mocs. Five of Iowa’s wins included bonus points, while the Hawkeyes’ four losses were each by two points or less.

Jerod Ringwald Iowa assistant coach Terry Brands watches the action during Round 3 of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, March 18, 2022. Iowa fell to fourth place after session three action, sitting at 37.5 points. Penn State leads with 73.

Iowa’s No. 2 men’s wrestling team defeated Chattanooga, 27-12, Saturday night at McKenzie Arena in Tennessee. The Hawkeyes won six of 10 games on the night and Iowa’s four losses were decided by two runs or less. Five of the Hawkeyes’ wins have come with bonus points. The Hawkeyes found themselves in a hole early after back-to-back losses at 125 and 133 pounds. Replacing Spencer Lee, second 125-pounder Charles Matthews was beaten 1-0 by Mocs Logan Ashton. Making his fifth straight start at 133 pounds, second-placed Cullan Schriever lost his match, 3-1, to No. 27 Brayden Palmer. You have to be able to come in and never let up on their ability to control strategy or tempo or dictate which scoring opportunities come or go, assistant head coach Terry Brands said in a statement. Making his second start of the season, 141-pound senior No. 2 Real Woods earned Iowa’s first win of the duel in dominant fashion over Dayne Dalrymple. Woods picked up a technical shutout victory while compiling three four-point near-falls. After Iowa junior Cobe Siebrechts’ 6-2 victory at 157 pounds, 14th-ranked Patrick Kennedy put Iowa on top for good with his third technical fall of the season. In the 165-pound bout, Kennedy picked up a 23-8 win over second-placed Jackson Hurst. Iowa finished the doubles strong, with two straight wins in major decisions and a pin in the last three weight classes. Abe Assad, eighth ranked junior at 184 pounds, beat 31st-ranked Matthew Waddell, 14-4, and sixth-ranked redshirt Jacob Warner, 197 pounds, beat senior Jake Boyd, 10-1. In the final match of the night, senior third Tony Cassioppi pinned sophomore Logan Andrew 1:15 into the heavyweight fight to remain undefeated this season. I don’t feel like we were that ready to leave. I feel like we have a lot of work to do,” Brands said. A real freshman makes his Hawkeye debut At 149 pounds, Iowa freshman Joel Jesuroga stepped onto the college mat for the first time Saturday night. The Pleasant Hill, Iowa native was a state champion in his junior season at Southeast Polk High School and is listed at 141 pounds on the Iowa roster. Battling 27th-ranked Noah Castillo, Jesugora forced extra time as the game was tied at two after seven minutes. With neither wrestler able to earn a point in the extra period, Castillo took the win with a tiebreaker time point. big picture Iowa goes 7-0 this season, remaining one of four undefeated teams in the Big Ten alongside Penn State, Ohio State and Minnesota. All four teams are in the top 10 of the national ranking. The Hawkeyes extended their winning streak to 10 straight dating back to the 2021-22 season. Next On December 29 and 30, the Hawkeyes will participate in the inaugural Soldier Salute Tournament at Xtream Arena in Coralville. The Hawkeyes will compete alongside Army, Ballarmie, Citadel, Columbia, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Virginia Military Institute and Wyoming. The Iowa women’s wrestling team will also compete without college ties. The tournament will be broadcast on Big Ten Plus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyiowan.com/2022/12/10/iowa-mens-wrestling-picks-up-road-victory-at-chattanooga/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos