Carin Schoppmeyer: fashion hot topic for INTERFORM, EMERGE





Model Citizen took the stage for Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week presented by INTERFORM on November 12 at Crystal Bridges. An afternoon of panel discussions followed by an evening of runway shows featuring EMERGE designers, with a VIP experience in between, made up the fashion-focused day. Organizers say INTERFORM’s EMERGE Designer Residency Program “develops the talent of fashion designers in the region and attracts visionaries from other regions to collaborate, train and learn from the regional creative community.” Panel discussions saw local designers, curators and scholars have conversations about “social and environmental issues related to fashion and its links to arts and culture”, according to a press release. During the VIP reception, Robin Atkinson, CEO of INTERFORM, announced that Interform Assembly would become the “first biennial of fashion and art. Next summer in June, we’ll have a month of pop-up fashion and art exhibits, retail opportunities, and NWA Fashion Week in June. There will be the very first regional CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America). We will be bringing together 12 different regional fashion organizations from across the country, bringing together all of the Northwest Arkansas leaders for one weekend in June during Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week to organize the entire first conference on “What is regional fashion?” topic-for/”Why regional fashion?”, bringing together experts from New York [and] have parades. Then we’ll move on to a Juneteenth fashion show in downtown Springdale, a Pride show, activations after activations after activations, art shows, retail, events.” The VIP reception also offered guests “an exclusive preview of the 22nd Element BLOOM collection from INTERFORM’s first EMERGE designer-in-residence, Bruce Davis.” Fashion week proceeds support INTERFORM’s community programming, including the EMERGE designer residency program, the ASSEMBLY curator cohort program, and the free MAKE sewing classes. The modes featured on the runway were from Elizabeth by Elizabeth Koerner; Ruby Ru Designs by Ruby Moore; Brook’s designs by Alyssa B. Ibos; N-Deed Diet by Oliver Michael Fitzpatrick; Klothed 31 by Kerrie Aaron; and Brandy Lee’s Big Sister Studio. The nonprofit’s board of directors includes Jack Avery, Andrew Zurborg, Kathleen Gonzalez, Meredith Lowry, Denise Thomas, Seth Roy, Debbie Roy, Tony Waller, Carli Rosencranz, Fei Debrum and Korto Momolu. For more event photos — nwadg.com/photos/society. Columnist Carin Schoppmeyer can be reached by email at [email protected] EMERGE Designer-in-Residence Braylin Ousley and Bruce Davis pose for a photo during the NWA Fashion Week VIP Experience on Nov. 12. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

EMERGE Designer-in-Residence Braylin Ousley and Bruce Davis pose for a photo during the NWA Fashion Week VIP Experience on Nov. 12. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Tony Waller (left to right), Sentari Minor, Jack Avery and Mavis Waller enjoy the NWA Fashion Week VIP experience ahead of the Interform shows on November 12. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Terry Borman and Marie Wood sit for a photo with their daughter Mary Borman at the NWA Fashion Week VIP Experience where Mary was a model. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Olivia Vera (left to right), Jes Summersett, Basana Chhetri and Zuzuky Monarez enjoy the NWA Fashion Week VIP Experience. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Kiah Anderson-Powers (left) and Hillary Bell visit the NWA Fashion Week VIP Experience. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Marcus Teoh (left to right), Katrina Doss, Stanley Jones and Melanie Teoh reunite at the NWA Fashion Week VIP Experience. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Charlotte McCratic (left to right), Stephanie Funk, Jodi Durkin, Grace Roy and Debbie Roy come together at the NWA Fashion Week VIP Experience. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Hannah Lee and her grandson Payne Lyall pause for a photo during the NWA Fashion Week VIP Experience where Lyall was a model. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Nona Davis (left to right); Bruce Davis, EMERGE designer in residence; and Estevan and Danielle Ramos visit the VIP experience. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



