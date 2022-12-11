Kate Middleton Wows in Red Sequin Dress for Royal Carol Promotional Photo – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Yui Mok-PA/POOL provided by Splash News / SplashNews.com Kate Middleton, 40, looked like the perfect representation of Christmas in her latest promotional photo. The Princess of Wales posed in front of the Christmas tree and wrapped gifts while wearing a red sequin maxi dress from Needle & Thread, in the new snapshotpublished by the Royal Foundation of Prince and Princess of Wales and published by Daily Mail. He promoted the upcoming royal song concert, Royal carols: together at Christmas. More about Kate Middleton This is the second time Kate has publicly shown off the epic holiday dress. She previously wore it to Buckingham Palace for the UK-Africa Investment Summit in January 2020 and looked equally amazing. The Christmas carol special, which will air next week, is being held in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth IIdied earlier this year. Kate’s latest promotional photo comes after her brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made headlines for releasing a controversial new Netflix documentary series about their lives. Harry and Meghan became available to stream on December 8 and received mixed reviews from royal insiders and social media users, who follow the Royal Family, due to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s claims about their struggles with the British media and the royal firm. In a memorable moment from the series, Meghan opened up about meeting Kate and her husband, Prince Williamthe Prince of Wales, for the first time and surprised by their formality, even behind the cameras. Even when Will and Kate came over and I first met her. I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I’m a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger. I had no idea this could be shocking to a lot of Britons, Meghan explained. I guess I began to realize very quickly that the formality outside was carried out inside. Let there be a way to be forward facing so you close the door and you go phew, great we can relax now. But this formality continues on both sides and it surprised me. Hot Items Currently trendy now



The first three episodes of Harry and Meghans Netflix special are streaming now and the final three will be available to stream on December 15. Kate and William have yet to publicly comment on the docuseries and it’s unclear if they ever will. Although some of Meghan’s family and friends have spoken out on the show, none of Harry’s royals have. The opening credits claim the royals were approached for comment, but some sources have denied this ever happened. Related link Related: Lady Susan Hussey: 5 things to know about Prince Williams’ godmother who quit after being accused of racism Click to subscribe to receive our free daily HollywoodLife newsletter to get the hottest celebrity news.

