Joey Hauser and Spartans backcourt lead Michigan State men’s basketball against Brown
Although Michigan State got off to a slow start offensively, the Spartans settled in and had no trouble dispatching Ivy League foes Brown University 68-50 Wednesday night.
Here’s what stands out from MSU’s victory:
1.) Joey Hauser eclipses 1,000 career points
Joey Hauser struggled for much of his first two seasons at East Lansing, but came back as a fifth-year senior this season and looked like a completely different player.
Tonight, Hauser scored 22 points, which propelled him over the 1,000-point threshold for his career. The senior also scored efficiently, with 9 of 13 from the ground and 2 of 4 from three points. He added five rebounds and four assists to round out a strong performance.
Hauser rediscovering that shot was a major development for the Spartans this season. He’s the player Izzo and MSU fans thought they’d get when Hauser moved to East Lansing in 2019.
2.) Spartan backcourt flexes attacking muscles
Outside of Hauser’s production, Michigan State didn’t get much help from its frontcourt.
With that, the Spartans backcourt needed to bring their “A” game, and they did just that. Point guard AJ Hoggard continued the momentum of his career night against Penn State on Wednesday, scoring 17 points tonight and adding four rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot. Hoggard shot 6 of 12 from the field and 4 of 4 from the foul line.
Senior guard Tyson Walker also hit double-digits for MSU, scoring 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting. Sophomore guard Jaden Akins was close behind with nine points on 3-of-7 shooting, and added two assists and two interceptions.
We knew heading into this season that Michigan State’s strength was its backcourt, and it came to fruition. However, the Spartans are eagerly awaiting small forward Malik Hall to regain his health and help Hauser in the frontcourt.
3.) Offensive rebounds helped frustrate Izzo
Scroll to continue
Michigan State had a huge height advantage over Brown in this one, but the Spartans were scrambling to start the game. The Spartans gave up five offensive rebounds in the first seven minutes of the game, leading to a furious Tom Izzo who called a timeout and forced himself on his team.
MSU ultimately gave up seven offensive rebounds in the first half and 11 for the game. The Spartans settled in and started using their size to their advantage, finishing with a 43-36 advantage on the glass for the game, but Izzo won’t be thrilled when he watches the footage of those opening minutes again.
4.) Tough game for Pierre Brooks
Sophomore Pierre Brooks struggled today for the Spartans. He drew the ire of Izzo early in the game for some defensive breakdowns, and was also ruled out for a one-on-one chat with the head coach after giving up a layup late in the game.
On top of that, Brooks shot just 2 of 9 from the field en route to four points. The second grabbed six rebounds, but at least two of them came on the same possession of his own shots missed under the rim.
Brooks has scored in double figures a few times this year, and he can get hot from the outside, but this game is one he’d love to forget.
5.) Other highlights…
It wasn’t the best day offensively for Michigan State. The Spartans fired a solid, but unspectacular shot 42% from the floor and 36% from the three-point line. However, MSU had 21 assists on 27 field goals, and that’s a great ratio for the Spartans.
On a different note, although centers Mady Sissoko and Jaxon Kohler didn’t provide many points, they did find ways to contribute in other areas. Sissoko finished with seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal. Kohler added seven rebounds, an assist and two blocked shots to go along with the two points he scored.
Finally, freshman point guard Tre Holloman deserves some credit for his six assists tonight.
Next
Michigan State gets 11 days between games after that win over Brown, and that’s probably music to Izzo’s ears. The Spartans have a lot to improve on – pick-and-roll defense for one – and the time off will also help Akins and Hall heal their foot injuries.
It can be a good basketball team. Michigan State showed it early in the season in games against Gonzaga and Kentucky, among others. But the Spartans need to get healthy and breathe after a brutal non-conference slate of games. MSU will be back on Wednesday, Dec. 21 when the Spartans host Oakland.
