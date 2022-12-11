Fast fashion brands still dominate Google searches, new survey finds





Chinese fast fashion retailer Shein is the world’s most searched brand, according to a new survey that analyzed 12 months of Google search data. Money.co.uk’s research found Shein topped the list in 113 countries, from the United Arab Emirates to Mexico and Australia to France. The company, founded in Nanjing in 2008, lists between 500 and 2,000 new products every day. It is best known for its affordable products and deliveries to 220 countries, making it the world’s largest fashion retailer in 2022. The list is dominated by fast fashion retailers, with the second most searched brand being Zara, topping the list in 26 countries, down from pole position in last year’s survey. German retailer Zalando and sportswear giants Nike and adidas complete the top five. Only two high-end names made the top 10, namely the department store Macy’s and Dior. Here are the 10 most searched fashion brands in the world: 1. Shein 2.Zara 3.Zalando 4. Nike 5.Adidas 6. Macy’s 7.H&M 8. Uniqlo 9.Asos 10.Dior Zara may be in second place, but it has lost its dominance in Europe, dropping from the top spot over the past year to topping searches in 15 countries to 20. Zalando is the most sought after in Europe, without any luxury brand in mind. Other European favorites include H&M, Shein and UK retailer Asos. In Asia, Shein reigns supreme, but sportswear brands are also popular, with Zara topping search results in six countries on the continent. New entries for this region include Michael Kors and Puma for Kazakhstan and India, respectively. In North America, Shein dominates, but Macy’s is most popular in the United States, while in Canada, it’s Lululemon that people search for on Google. To compile the list, money.co.uk, a UK price comparison listing, used Google Keyword Planner to analyze data in November from around the world. Each country’s top brand was found using its yearly search data for each company, then this year’s data was compared to last year’s to see what had changed. The global fast fashion market has grown from $91.2 billion last year to $99.2 billion this year, according to a report by The Business Research Company. It is expected to reach $133.4 billion by 2026. Originally from Saudi Arabia, Abadia is committed to preserving heritage techniques through fashion. Chris Whiteoak / The National Updated: December 11, 2022, 08:38

